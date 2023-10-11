iifl-logo-icon 1
Cantabil Retail India Ltd Split

Cantabil Retail CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateSplit DateRecord DateFace Value (before split)Face Value (after split)
Split12 Aug 20232 Nov 20232 Nov 2023102
Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. on Saturday, 12th day of August, 2023 which commenced at 12:00 Noon and concluded at 05:20 P.M. at: B-16, Lawrence Road Industrial Area, and New Delhi110035 to inter alia considered and approved: 1. The proposal of Stock Split/ Sub-Division of every 1 (one) equity share of the Nominal/Face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each into 5 (Five) equity shares of the Nominal/Face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two Only) each. 2. Record date for the purpose of Stock Split/ Sub-Division is 20th October, 2023. You are requested to take the above on record and inform all those concerned. Cancellation of Record date of Stock Split/ Sub-division (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/10/2023) Outcome of Board Meeting Record Date for Split of/ Sub-division (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.10.2023) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that CANTABIL RETAIL INDIA LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE CANTABIL RETAIL INDIA LTD. (533267) RECORD DATE 02.11.2023 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Five Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.2/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 02/11/2023 DR-646/2023-2024 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE068L01016 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 02/11/2023. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 2/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 26.10.2023) In Continuation of Notice No. 20231026-20 dated October 26, 2023, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code CANTABIL RETAIL INDIA LTD. (533267) New ISIN No. INE068L01024 Remarks Sub-division of equity shares from Rs.10/- to Rs.2/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 02-11-2023 (DR-646/2023-2024) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 30.10.2023)

Cantabil Retail: Related News

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Cantabil Retail India Ltd

