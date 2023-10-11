Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. on Saturday, 12th day of August, 2023 which commenced at 12:00 Noon and concluded at 05:20 P.M. at: B-16, Lawrence Road Industrial Area, and New Delhi110035 to inter alia considered and approved: 1. The proposal of Stock Split/ Sub-Division of every 1 (one) equity share of the Nominal/Face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each into 5 (Five) equity shares of the Nominal/Face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two Only) each. 2. Record date for the purpose of Stock Split/ Sub-Division is 20th October, 2023. You are requested to take the above on record and inform all those concerned. Cancellation of Record date of Stock Split/ Sub-division (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/10/2023) Outcome of Board Meeting Record Date for Split of/ Sub-division (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.10.2023) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that CANTABIL RETAIL INDIA LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE CANTABIL RETAIL INDIA LTD. (533267) RECORD DATE 02.11.2023 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Five Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.2/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 02/11/2023 DR-646/2023-2024 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE068L01016 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 02/11/2023. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 2/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 26.10.2023) In Continuation of Notice No. 20231026-20 dated October 26, 2023, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code CANTABIL RETAIL INDIA LTD. (533267) New ISIN No. INE068L01024 Remarks Sub-division of equity shares from Rs.10/- to Rs.2/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 02-11-2023 (DR-646/2023-2024) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 30.10.2023)