Captain Pipes Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.44
0.44
0.39
-2.14
Depreciation
-0.87
-0.88
-0.87
-0.86
Tax paid
-0.16
-0.06
-0.11
0.64
Working capital
1.14
-0.85
-3.06
-2.64
Other operating items
Operating
0.53
-1.35
-3.65
-5
Capital expenditure
0.23
0.18
0.63
0.05
Free cash flow
0.76
-1.17
-3.02
-4.94
Equity raised
9.31
8.54
7.97
10.98
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
5.33
0.47
3.87
4.29
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
15.41
7.84
8.82
10.32
