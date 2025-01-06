iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Captain Pipes Ltd Cash Flow Statement

18.81
(-4.03%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Captain Pipes Ltd

Captain Pipes FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.44

0.44

0.39

-2.14

Depreciation

-0.87

-0.88

-0.87

-0.86

Tax paid

-0.16

-0.06

-0.11

0.64

Working capital

1.14

-0.85

-3.06

-2.64

Other operating items

Operating

0.53

-1.35

-3.65

-5

Capital expenditure

0.23

0.18

0.63

0.05

Free cash flow

0.76

-1.17

-3.02

-4.94

Equity raised

9.31

8.54

7.97

10.98

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

5.33

0.47

3.87

4.29

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

15.41

7.84

8.82

10.32

Captain Pipes : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Captain Pipes Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.