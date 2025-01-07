Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
40.46
45.48
54.56
43.6
yoy growth (%)
-11.04
-16.65
25.14
-18.45
Raw materials
-33.6
-38.2
-47.49
-38.3
As % of sales
83.05
83.99
87.04
87.84
Employee costs
-1.19
-1.29
-1.28
-1.19
As % of sales
2.96
2.83
2.35
2.73
Other costs
-3.22
-3.44
-3.49
-3.53
As % of sales (Other Cost)
7.98
7.57
6.4
8.1
Operating profit
2.42
2.54
2.28
0.57
OPM
6
5.59
4.19
1.32
Depreciation
-0.87
-0.88
-0.87
-0.86
Interest expense
-1.39
-1.46
-1.63
-2.01
Other income
0.28
0.25
0.61
0.15
Profit before tax
0.44
0.44
0.39
-2.14
Taxes
-0.16
-0.06
-0.11
0.64
Tax rate
-37.67
-14.49
-28.4
-30
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.27
0.38
0.28
-1.5
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.27
0.38
0.28
-1.5
yoy growth (%)
-27.73
36.43
-118.73
-563.78
NPM
0.68
0.84
0.51
-3.44
