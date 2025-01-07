iifl-logo-icon 1
Captain Pipes Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

18.83
(0.11%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

40.46

45.48

54.56

43.6

yoy growth (%)

-11.04

-16.65

25.14

-18.45

Raw materials

-33.6

-38.2

-47.49

-38.3

As % of sales

83.05

83.99

87.04

87.84

Employee costs

-1.19

-1.29

-1.28

-1.19

As % of sales

2.96

2.83

2.35

2.73

Other costs

-3.22

-3.44

-3.49

-3.53

As % of sales (Other Cost)

7.98

7.57

6.4

8.1

Operating profit

2.42

2.54

2.28

0.57

OPM

6

5.59

4.19

1.32

Depreciation

-0.87

-0.88

-0.87

-0.86

Interest expense

-1.39

-1.46

-1.63

-2.01

Other income

0.28

0.25

0.61

0.15

Profit before tax

0.44

0.44

0.39

-2.14

Taxes

-0.16

-0.06

-0.11

0.64

Tax rate

-37.67

-14.49

-28.4

-30

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.27

0.38

0.28

-1.5

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.27

0.38

0.28

-1.5

yoy growth (%)

-27.73

36.43

-118.73

-563.78

NPM

0.68

0.84

0.51

-3.44

