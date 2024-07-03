Summary

Captain Pipes Limited was originally incorporated on January 05, 2010, as Captain Pipes Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra & Nagar Havelli. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Captain Pipes Limited effective on September 23, 2014 vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Ahmedabad. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling all type of UPVC pipes and fittings from its plant at Vervaval in Rajkot.The Company is an ISO 9001:2015 certified in production unit. The company is having manufacturing facilities at Shapar, Gujarat. It is having market presence throughout the nation as well as across the globe. It has a state of the art manufacturing facility spread over an area of 62,000 sq. ft. with the production capacity of 17,700 metric tons per annum. The plant has latest German automatic extrusion lines and Japanese injection molding machines to increase the quality of products. The Company came up with a public issue of 11,01,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs 4.4 Crore in December, 2014. The Company increased the installed capacity from 7,500 MT p.a. to 16,500 MT p.a. in 2014. It started manufacturing of uPVC Plumbing Fittings and uPVC Agri Fittings by installing 1,200 MT p.a. capacity. The Company has its own laboratory and R&D departments with well equipped instruments and experienced technical persons to test prod

