Captain Pipes Ltd Share Price

18.81
(-4.03%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open19.7
  • Day's High20.5
  • 52 Wk High24.5
  • Prev. Close19.6
  • Day's Low18.52
  • 52 Wk Low 14.01
  • Turnover (lac)311.1
  • P/E67.59
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.88
  • EPS0.29
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)277.84
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Captain Pipes Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

19.7

Prev. Close

19.6

Turnover(Lac.)

311.1

Day's High

20.5

Day's Low

18.52

52 Week's High

24.5

52 Week's Low

14.01

Book Value

1.88

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

277.84

P/E

67.59

EPS

0.29

Divi. Yield

0

Captain Pipes Ltd Corporate Action

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

26 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

27 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Captain Pipes Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Captain Pipes Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:25 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.98%

Non-Promoter- 33.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 33.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Captain Pipes Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.77

14.08

5.83

4.16

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.74

6.1

10.07

4.93

Net Worth

25.51

20.18

15.9

9.09

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

40.46

45.48

54.56

43.6

yoy growth (%)

-11.04

-16.65

25.14

-18.45

Raw materials

-33.6

-38.2

-47.49

-38.3

As % of sales

83.05

83.99

87.04

87.84

Employee costs

-1.19

-1.29

-1.28

-1.19

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.44

0.44

0.39

-2.14

Depreciation

-0.87

-0.88

-0.87

-0.86

Tax paid

-0.16

-0.06

-0.11

0.64

Working capital

1.14

-0.85

-3.06

-2.64

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-11.04

-16.65

25.14

-18.45

Op profit growth

-4.53

11.08

295.7

-82.21

EBIT growth

-4.1

-5.59

-1,670.52

-105.18

Net profit growth

-27.73

36.43

-118.73

-563.78

No Record Found

Captain Pipes Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,610.75

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,620.65

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.35

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,652.1

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.9

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Captain Pipes Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Ramesh D Khichadia

Managing Director

Gopal D Khichadia

Whole-time Director

kantilal M Gedia

Independent Director

Arvind B Ranparia

Independent Director

Prafulaben V Tank

Independent Director

Ratilal V Baldha

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

SHWETA RAKESHSINGH CHAUHAN

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Captain Pipes Ltd

Summary

Captain Pipes Limited was originally incorporated on January 05, 2010, as Captain Pipes Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra & Nagar Havelli. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Captain Pipes Limited effective on September 23, 2014 vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Ahmedabad. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling all type of UPVC pipes and fittings from its plant at Vervaval in Rajkot.The Company is an ISO 9001:2015 certified in production unit. The company is having manufacturing facilities at Shapar, Gujarat. It is having market presence throughout the nation as well as across the globe. It has a state of the art manufacturing facility spread over an area of 62,000 sq. ft. with the production capacity of 17,700 metric tons per annum. The plant has latest German automatic extrusion lines and Japanese injection molding machines to increase the quality of products. The Company came up with a public issue of 11,01,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs 4.4 Crore in December, 2014. The Company increased the installed capacity from 7,500 MT p.a. to 16,500 MT p.a. in 2014. It started manufacturing of uPVC Plumbing Fittings and uPVC Agri Fittings by installing 1,200 MT p.a. capacity. The Company has its own laboratory and R&D departments with well equipped instruments and experienced technical persons to test prod
Company FAQs

What is the Captain Pipes Ltd share price today?

The Captain Pipes Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹18.81 today.

What is the Market Cap of Captain Pipes Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Captain Pipes Ltd is ₹277.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Captain Pipes Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Captain Pipes Ltd is 67.59 and 10.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Captain Pipes Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Captain Pipes Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Captain Pipes Ltd is ₹14.01 and ₹24.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Captain Pipes Ltd?

Captain Pipes Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 88.66%, 3 Years at 86.53%, 1 Year at 2.08%, 6 Month at 5.32%, 3 Month at 23.58% and 1 Month at 30.41%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Captain Pipes Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Captain Pipes Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.98 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 33.02 %

