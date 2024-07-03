SectorPlastic products
Open₹19.7
Prev. Close₹19.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹311.1
Day's High₹20.5
Day's Low₹18.52
52 Week's High₹24.5
52 Week's Low₹14.01
Book Value₹1.88
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)277.84
P/E67.59
EPS0.29
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.77
14.08
5.83
4.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.74
6.1
10.07
4.93
Net Worth
25.51
20.18
15.9
9.09
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
40.46
45.48
54.56
43.6
yoy growth (%)
-11.04
-16.65
25.14
-18.45
Raw materials
-33.6
-38.2
-47.49
-38.3
As % of sales
83.05
83.99
87.04
87.84
Employee costs
-1.19
-1.29
-1.28
-1.19
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.44
0.44
0.39
-2.14
Depreciation
-0.87
-0.88
-0.87
-0.86
Tax paid
-0.16
-0.06
-0.11
0.64
Working capital
1.14
-0.85
-3.06
-2.64
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-11.04
-16.65
25.14
-18.45
Op profit growth
-4.53
11.08
295.7
-82.21
EBIT growth
-4.1
-5.59
-1,670.52
-105.18
Net profit growth
-27.73
36.43
-118.73
-563.78
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,610.75
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,620.65
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.35
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,652.1
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.9
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Ramesh D Khichadia
Managing Director
Gopal D Khichadia
Whole-time Director
kantilal M Gedia
Independent Director
Arvind B Ranparia
Independent Director
Prafulaben V Tank
Independent Director
Ratilal V Baldha
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
SHWETA RAKESHSINGH CHAUHAN
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Captain Pipes Ltd
Summary
Captain Pipes Limited was originally incorporated on January 05, 2010, as Captain Pipes Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra & Nagar Havelli. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Captain Pipes Limited effective on September 23, 2014 vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Ahmedabad. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling all type of UPVC pipes and fittings from its plant at Vervaval in Rajkot.The Company is an ISO 9001:2015 certified in production unit. The company is having manufacturing facilities at Shapar, Gujarat. It is having market presence throughout the nation as well as across the globe. It has a state of the art manufacturing facility spread over an area of 62,000 sq. ft. with the production capacity of 17,700 metric tons per annum. The plant has latest German automatic extrusion lines and Japanese injection molding machines to increase the quality of products. The Company came up with a public issue of 11,01,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs 4.4 Crore in December, 2014. The Company increased the installed capacity from 7,500 MT p.a. to 16,500 MT p.a. in 2014. It started manufacturing of uPVC Plumbing Fittings and uPVC Agri Fittings by installing 1,200 MT p.a. capacity. The Company has its own laboratory and R&D departments with well equipped instruments and experienced technical persons to test prod
Read More
The Captain Pipes Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹18.81 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Captain Pipes Ltd is ₹277.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Captain Pipes Ltd is 67.59 and 10.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Captain Pipes Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Captain Pipes Ltd is ₹14.01 and ₹24.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Captain Pipes Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 88.66%, 3 Years at 86.53%, 1 Year at 2.08%, 6 Month at 5.32%, 3 Month at 23.58% and 1 Month at 30.41%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.