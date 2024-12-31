iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Captain Pipes Ltd Board Meeting

18.94
(3.89%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:21:00 AM

Captain Pipes CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting31 Dec 202426 Dec 2024
Captain Pipes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve as attached as attached (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 31.12.2024)
Board Meeting13 Nov 202424 Oct 2024
Captain Pipes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve standalone unaudited financial result for quarter ended 30.09.2024 unaudited financial result for quarter and year ended 30.09.2024 as attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting4 Sep 20244 Sep 2024
AS ATTACHED
Board Meeting26 Jul 202416 Jul 2024
Captain Pipes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve standalone unaudited financial result for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 24/07/2024 has been revised to 26/07/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 24/07/2024 has been rescheduled to 26/07/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/07/2024) The financial results have been duly approved by board of directors at its meeting held on 26.07.2024 at the registered office of the company. - Meeting start time: 04:15 P.M. Meeting End time: 04:48 P.M (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024)
Board Meeting20 Jun 202414 Jun 2024
Captain Pipes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve increase in authorised share capital of the company Board has approved the increase in authorised capital upto Rs. 20,00,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty Crores Only) divided into 20,00,00,000 (Twenty Crores) Equity Shares of Re. 1/- (Rupee One Only) each and consequential amendment to the capital clause of Memorandum of Association of Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.06.2024)
Board Meeting13 May 202430 Apr 2024
Quarterly Results & Audited Results Captain Pipes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve notice as attached attached herewith audited result for quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 outcome of board meeting attached herewith meeting start time: 5:00 pm meeting end time: 6:35 pm (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/05/2024)
Board Meeting30 Mar 202430 Mar 2024
as attached
Board Meeting27 Jan 202418 Jan 2024
Captain Pipes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve meeting of board of director will be held on 27/01/2024 to consider and approv unaudited financial result for december 2023 quarter to consider raising of fund. outcome of board meting dated 27.01.2024 approved quarterly result dec2023 & issue update attached herewith unaudited financial result for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 and issue update attached herewith outcome of board meeting dated 27.01.2024 where board has approved raising of fund not exceeding Rs.50 crores by way of right issue of equity shares. board of directord in its meeting dated 27.01.2024 has approved raising of fund by way of issue of equity shares on right basis for an amount not exceeding Rs.50 crores. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/01/2024)

Captain Pipes: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Captain Pipes Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.