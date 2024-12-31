Board Meeting 31 Dec 2024 26 Dec 2024

Captain Pipes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve as attached as attached (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 31.12.2024)

Captain Pipes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve standalone unaudited financial result for quarter ended 30.09.2024 unaudited financial result for quarter and year ended 30.09.2024 as attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Captain Pipes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve standalone unaudited financial result for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 24/07/2024 has been revised to 26/07/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 24/07/2024 has been rescheduled to 26/07/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/07/2024) The financial results have been duly approved by board of directors at its meeting held on 26.07.2024 at the registered office of the company. - Meeting start time: 04:15 P.M. Meeting End time: 04:48 P.M (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024)

Captain Pipes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve increase in authorised share capital of the company Board has approved the increase in authorised capital upto Rs. 20,00,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty Crores Only) divided into 20,00,00,000 (Twenty Crores) Equity Shares of Re. 1/- (Rupee One Only) each and consequential amendment to the capital clause of Memorandum of Association of Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.06.2024)

Quarterly Results & Audited Results Captain Pipes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve notice as attached attached herewith audited result for quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 outcome of board meeting attached herewith meeting start time: 5:00 pm meeting end time: 6:35 pm (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/05/2024)

