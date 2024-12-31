|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|31 Dec 2024
|26 Dec 2024
|Captain Pipes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve as attached as attached (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 31.12.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|24 Oct 2024
|Captain Pipes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve standalone unaudited financial result for quarter ended 30.09.2024 unaudited financial result for quarter and year ended 30.09.2024 as attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 Sep 2024
|4 Sep 2024
|AS ATTACHED
|Board Meeting
|26 Jul 2024
|16 Jul 2024
|Captain Pipes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve standalone unaudited financial result for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 24/07/2024 has been revised to 26/07/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 24/07/2024 has been rescheduled to 26/07/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/07/2024) The financial results have been duly approved by board of directors at its meeting held on 26.07.2024 at the registered office of the company. - Meeting start time: 04:15 P.M. Meeting End time: 04:48 P.M (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 Jun 2024
|14 Jun 2024
|Captain Pipes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve increase in authorised share capital of the company Board has approved the increase in authorised capital upto Rs. 20,00,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty Crores Only) divided into 20,00,00,000 (Twenty Crores) Equity Shares of Re. 1/- (Rupee One Only) each and consequential amendment to the capital clause of Memorandum of Association of Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.06.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 May 2024
|30 Apr 2024
|Quarterly Results & Audited Results Captain Pipes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve notice as attached attached herewith audited result for quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 outcome of board meeting attached herewith meeting start time: 5:00 pm meeting end time: 6:35 pm (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Mar 2024
|30 Mar 2024
|as attached
|Board Meeting
|27 Jan 2024
|18 Jan 2024
|Captain Pipes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve meeting of board of director will be held on 27/01/2024 to consider and approv unaudited financial result for december 2023 quarter to consider raising of fund. outcome of board meting dated 27.01.2024 approved quarterly result dec2023 & issue update attached herewith unaudited financial result for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 and issue update attached herewith outcome of board meeting dated 27.01.2024 where board has approved raising of fund not exceeding Rs.50 crores by way of right issue of equity shares. board of directord in its meeting dated 27.01.2024 has approved raising of fund by way of issue of equity shares on right basis for an amount not exceeding Rs.50 crores. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/01/2024)
