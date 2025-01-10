Captain Polyplast Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.77
10.08
10.08
10.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
80.66
60.17
54.82
52.24
Net Worth
92.43
70.25
64.9
62.32
Minority Interest
Debt
102.66
81.54
84.92
86.13
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
195.09
151.79
149.82
148.45
Fixed Assets
15.23
13.7
15.36
17.99
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.98
1.98
2
5.45
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.75
0.23
0.39
0.35
Networking Capital
172.24
131.31
127.46
122.17
Inventories
34.6
44.1
37.53
33.36
Inventory Days
68.38
Sundry Debtors
176.61
116.92
108.41
112.17
Debtor Days
229.93
Other Current Assets
29.94
44.43
41.75
39.05
Sundry Creditors
-49.5
-55.15
-39.3
-38.37
Creditor Days
78.65
Other Current Liabilities
-19.41
-18.99
-20.93
-24.04
Cash
4.87
4.58
4.61
2.48
Total Assets
195.07
151.8
149.82
148.44
