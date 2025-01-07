Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
178.05
186.22
124.58
114.78
yoy growth (%)
-4.38
49.48
8.53
-3.63
Raw materials
-115.17
-113.2
-79.71
-72.12
As % of sales
64.68
60.78
63.98
62.83
Employee costs
-9.91
-10.9
-8.27
-6.8
As % of sales
5.56
5.85
6.64
5.92
Other costs
-27.36
-33.88
-21.87
-20.18
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.36
18.19
17.56
17.58
Operating profit
25.6
28.23
14.71
15.66
OPM
14.37
15.16
11.8
13.64
Depreciation
-4.16
-4.21
-1.98
-2.12
Interest expense
-10.08
-10.1
-5.92
-6.35
Other income
1.07
3.31
1.58
0.41
Profit before tax
12.43
17.23
8.39
7.59
Taxes
-3.38
-4.63
-2.89
-2.63
Tax rate
-27.24
-26.88
-34.45
-34.71
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
9.04
12.59
5.49
4.95
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
9.04
12.59
5.49
4.95
yoy growth (%)
-28.19
129.08
10.96
28.72
NPM
5.08
6.76
4.41
4.31
