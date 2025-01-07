iifl-logo-icon 1
Captain Polyplast Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

111.55
(3.82%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

178.05

186.22

124.58

114.78

yoy growth (%)

-4.38

49.48

8.53

-3.63

Raw materials

-115.17

-113.2

-79.71

-72.12

As % of sales

64.68

60.78

63.98

62.83

Employee costs

-9.91

-10.9

-8.27

-6.8

As % of sales

5.56

5.85

6.64

5.92

Other costs

-27.36

-33.88

-21.87

-20.18

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.36

18.19

17.56

17.58

Operating profit

25.6

28.23

14.71

15.66

OPM

14.37

15.16

11.8

13.64

Depreciation

-4.16

-4.21

-1.98

-2.12

Interest expense

-10.08

-10.1

-5.92

-6.35

Other income

1.07

3.31

1.58

0.41

Profit before tax

12.43

17.23

8.39

7.59

Taxes

-3.38

-4.63

-2.89

-2.63

Tax rate

-27.24

-26.88

-34.45

-34.71

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

9.04

12.59

5.49

4.95

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

9.04

12.59

5.49

4.95

yoy growth (%)

-28.19

129.08

10.96

28.72

NPM

5.08

6.76

4.41

4.31

