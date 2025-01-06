iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Captain Polyplast Ltd Cash Flow Statement

108.8
(-4.48%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:48:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Captain Polyplast Ltd

Captain Polyplas FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

12.43

17.23

8.39

7.59

Depreciation

-4.16

-4.21

-1.98

-2.12

Tax paid

-3.38

-4.63

-2.89

-2.63

Working capital

21.47

52.6

14.48

-0.67

Other operating items

Operating

26.35

60.98

17.99

2.15

Capital expenditure

0.73

13.9

1.72

0.89

Free cash flow

27.09

74.88

19.71

3.05

Equity raised

86.49

54.75

37.96

28.7

Investing

0.23

-0.02

0.25

3.02

Financing

27.12

41.71

16.27

7.29

Dividends paid

0

0

0.4

0.2

Net in cash

140.93

171.32

74.6

42.27

Captain Polyplas : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Captain Polyplast Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.