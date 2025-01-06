Captain Polyplast Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
12.43
17.23
8.39
7.59
Depreciation
-4.16
-4.21
-1.98
-2.12
Tax paid
-3.38
-4.63
-2.89
-2.63
Working capital
21.47
52.6
14.48
-0.67
Other operating items
Operating
26.35
60.98
17.99
2.15
Capital expenditure
0.73
13.9
1.72
0.89
Free cash flow
27.09
74.88
19.71
3.05
Equity raised
86.49
54.75
37.96
28.7
Investing
0.23
-0.02
0.25
3.02
Financing
27.12
41.71
16.27
7.29
Dividends paid
0
0
0.4
0.2
Net in cash
140.93
171.32
74.6
42.27
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.