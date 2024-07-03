Summary

Captain Polyplast Limited was incorporated in year 1997. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling quality Micro Irrigation Systems and allied products having its manufacturing facilities at Shapar (Veraval), Rajkot. Further, the Company also undertakes installation of micro irrigation systems, providing of agronomical services to farmers and carrying out business activities on DCA cum CS basis of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) of Polymer Business. The company has a strong marketing and distribution network with presence in 16 states of India with more than 750 dealers. Its an ISO 9001:2015 certified company having registered position as a reputed brand in domestic and international market. The company offers advanced irrigation technologies in India which includes drip irrigation system, irrigation lateral, compression fittings, valves, irrigation filters, pressure gauge, Venturi Injector, sprinkler irrigation system, sprinkler fittings, mini sprinkler irrigation system, Green House, Solar System, fertilizer and polymer.In November 2013, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 19,80,000 Equity Shares by raising funds from public aggregating to Rs 5.94 Crore. The company imports irrigation components from International Market. The irrigation system which include drip irrigation systems are mainly produced from advanced Germans and Israel machines. The testing laboratory complements companys manufacturing facilities to ensure the best quality products. It foc

