SectorPlastic products
Open₹114.5
Prev. Close₹113.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹88.65
Day's High₹116.7
Day's Low₹108.25
52 Week's High₹122
52 Week's Low₹36.9
Book Value₹20.7
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)612.49
P/E41.88
EPS2.72
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.77
10.08
10.08
10.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
80.66
60.17
54.82
52.24
Net Worth
92.43
70.25
64.9
62.32
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
178.05
186.22
124.58
114.78
yoy growth (%)
-4.38
49.48
8.53
-3.63
Raw materials
-115.17
-113.2
-79.71
-72.12
As % of sales
64.68
60.78
63.98
62.83
Employee costs
-9.91
-10.9
-8.27
-6.8
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
12.43
17.23
8.39
7.59
Depreciation
-4.16
-4.21
-1.98
-2.12
Tax paid
-3.38
-4.63
-2.89
-2.63
Working capital
21.47
52.6
14.48
-0.67
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-4.38
49.48
8.53
-3.63
Op profit growth
-9.31
91.93
-6.08
8.93
EBIT growth
-17.6
90.93
2.61
13.35
Net profit growth
-28.19
129.08
10.96
28.72
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
294.32
224.6
185.17
174.4
181.96
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
294.32
224.6
185.17
174.4
181.96
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
3.66
4.27
Other Income
4.56
3.42
1.99
1.08
3.31
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,610.75
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,620.65
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.35
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,652.1
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.9
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ramesh D Khichadia
Whole-time Director
Gopal D Khichadia.
Independent Director
Harshadray L Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Khyati Mehta
Independent Director
Anjana Pravin Paghadar
Independent Director
Prabhulal Rabadia
Whole-time Director
Ritesh R. Khichadia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Captain Polyplast Ltd
Summary
Captain Polyplast Limited was incorporated in year 1997. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling quality Micro Irrigation Systems and allied products having its manufacturing facilities at Shapar (Veraval), Rajkot. Further, the Company also undertakes installation of micro irrigation systems, providing of agronomical services to farmers and carrying out business activities on DCA cum CS basis of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) of Polymer Business. The company has a strong marketing and distribution network with presence in 16 states of India with more than 750 dealers. Its an ISO 9001:2015 certified company having registered position as a reputed brand in domestic and international market. The company offers advanced irrigation technologies in India which includes drip irrigation system, irrigation lateral, compression fittings, valves, irrigation filters, pressure gauge, Venturi Injector, sprinkler irrigation system, sprinkler fittings, mini sprinkler irrigation system, Green House, Solar System, fertilizer and polymer.In November 2013, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 19,80,000 Equity Shares by raising funds from public aggregating to Rs 5.94 Crore. The company imports irrigation components from International Market. The irrigation system which include drip irrigation systems are mainly produced from advanced Germans and Israel machines. The testing laboratory complements companys manufacturing facilities to ensure the best quality products. It foc
The Captain Polyplast Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹110.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Captain Polyplast Ltd is ₹612.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Captain Polyplast Ltd is 41.88 and 5.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Captain Polyplast Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Captain Polyplast Ltd is ₹36.9 and ₹122 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Captain Polyplast Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.47%, 3 Years at 67.93%, 1 Year at 189.60%, 6 Month at 103.76%, 3 Month at 50.28% and 1 Month at 69.70%.
