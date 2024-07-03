iifl-logo-icon 1
Captain Polyplast Ltd Share Price

110.6
(-2.90%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:40:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open114.5
  • Day's High116.7
  • 52 Wk High122
  • Prev. Close113.9
  • Day's Low108.25
  • 52 Wk Low 36.9
  • Turnover (lac)88.65
  • P/E41.88
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value20.7
  • EPS2.72
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)612.49
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Captain Polyplast Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

114.5

Prev. Close

113.9

Turnover(Lac.)

88.65

Day's High

116.7

Day's Low

108.25

52 Week's High

122

52 Week's Low

36.9

Book Value

20.7

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

612.49

P/E

41.88

EPS

2.72

Divi. Yield

0

Captain Polyplast Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Captain Polyplast Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Captain Polyplast Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:52 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Apr-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.52%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.52%

Non-Promoter- 30.47%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 30.47%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Captain Polyplast Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.77

10.08

10.08

10.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

80.66

60.17

54.82

52.24

Net Worth

92.43

70.25

64.9

62.32

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

178.05

186.22

124.58

114.78

yoy growth (%)

-4.38

49.48

8.53

-3.63

Raw materials

-115.17

-113.2

-79.71

-72.12

As % of sales

64.68

60.78

63.98

62.83

Employee costs

-9.91

-10.9

-8.27

-6.8

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

12.43

17.23

8.39

7.59

Depreciation

-4.16

-4.21

-1.98

-2.12

Tax paid

-3.38

-4.63

-2.89

-2.63

Working capital

21.47

52.6

14.48

-0.67

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-4.38

49.48

8.53

-3.63

Op profit growth

-9.31

91.93

-6.08

8.93

EBIT growth

-17.6

90.93

2.61

13.35

Net profit growth

-28.19

129.08

10.96

28.72

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

294.32

224.6

185.17

174.4

181.96

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

294.32

224.6

185.17

174.4

181.96

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

3.66

4.27

Other Income

4.56

3.42

1.99

1.08

3.31

Captain Polyplast Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,610.75

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,620.65

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.35

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,652.1

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.9

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Captain Polyplast Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ramesh D Khichadia

Whole-time Director

Gopal D Khichadia.

Independent Director

Harshadray L Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Khyati Mehta

Independent Director

Anjana Pravin Paghadar

Independent Director

Prabhulal Rabadia

Whole-time Director

Ritesh R. Khichadia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Captain Polyplast Ltd

Summary

Captain Polyplast Limited was incorporated in year 1997. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling quality Micro Irrigation Systems and allied products having its manufacturing facilities at Shapar (Veraval), Rajkot. Further, the Company also undertakes installation of micro irrigation systems, providing of agronomical services to farmers and carrying out business activities on DCA cum CS basis of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) of Polymer Business. The company has a strong marketing and distribution network with presence in 16 states of India with more than 750 dealers. Its an ISO 9001:2015 certified company having registered position as a reputed brand in domestic and international market. The company offers advanced irrigation technologies in India which includes drip irrigation system, irrigation lateral, compression fittings, valves, irrigation filters, pressure gauge, Venturi Injector, sprinkler irrigation system, sprinkler fittings, mini sprinkler irrigation system, Green House, Solar System, fertilizer and polymer.In November 2013, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 19,80,000 Equity Shares by raising funds from public aggregating to Rs 5.94 Crore. The company imports irrigation components from International Market. The irrigation system which include drip irrigation systems are mainly produced from advanced Germans and Israel machines. The testing laboratory complements companys manufacturing facilities to ensure the best quality products. It foc
Company FAQs

What is the Captain Polyplast Ltd share price today?

The Captain Polyplast Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹110.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Captain Polyplast Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Captain Polyplast Ltd is ₹612.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Captain Polyplast Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Captain Polyplast Ltd is 41.88 and 5.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Captain Polyplast Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Captain Polyplast Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Captain Polyplast Ltd is ₹36.9 and ₹122 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Captain Polyplast Ltd?

Captain Polyplast Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.47%, 3 Years at 67.93%, 1 Year at 189.60%, 6 Month at 103.76%, 3 Month at 50.28% and 1 Month at 69.70%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Captain Polyplast Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Captain Polyplast Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.52 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 30.48 %

