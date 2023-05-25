Irrigation System

To,

The Members of,

M/s. CAPTAIN POLYPLAST LIMITED,

Rajkot.

Report on the Audit of the IND AS Financial Statements

Opinion

1 We have audited the accompanying Ind AS financial statements of M/s. Captain Polyplast Limited, Rajkot (CIN:L25209GJ1997PLC031985) (the "Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2023, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended and notes to financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Ind AS financial statements”).

2 In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("In AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2023, the profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

3 We conducted our audit of the Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Ind AS financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2023. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying financial statements.

a) Completeness of revenue (as described in note 1 (b) (xv) (Summary of significant accounting policies) and note 24 of notes to the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2023

a) Completeness of revenue (as described in note 1 (b) (xv) (Summary of significant accounting policies) and note 24 of notes to the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2023 Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter The Company has revenue from sale of products which includes finished goods and scrap sales. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of forged and machined bearing rings and automotive components as per specification provided by the customers and based on the schedules from the customers. We performed the following audit procedures, amongst others: The Company recognizes revenue from sale of goods at a point in time when control of the goods is transferred to the customer, based on the terms of the contract with customers which varies for each customer. Determination of point in time includes assessment of timing of transfer of significant risk and rewards of ownership, establishing the present right to receive payment for the products, delivery specifications including Inco terms, timing of transfer of legal title of the asset and determination of the point of acceptance of goods by customer. Further, the pricing of the products is dependent on metal indices and foreign exchange fluctuation making the price volatile. • We obtained an understanding of the Companys sales process, including design and implementation of controls over timing of recognition of revenue from sale of goods and tested the operating effectiveness of these controls • We reviewed the Companys accounting policies for revenue recognition in context of the applicable accounting standard. • Obtained customer contracts on sample basis and read the terms to assess various performance obligations in the contract, the point i n time of transfer of control and pricing terms. • Tested on a sample basis sales invoice for identification of point in time for transfer of control and terms of contract with customers. Further, we performed procedures to test one sample basis whether revenue was recognized in the appropriate period by testing shipping records, Due to judgments relating to determination of point in time in satisfaction of performance obligations with respect to sale of products, this matter has been considered as key audit matter. good inwards receipt of customer, sales invoice, Incomers etc. and testing the management assessment involved in the process, wherever applicable. • Attended and observed the inventory count performed by the management at year-end and obtained confirmations for inventory lying with third parties. • Circulated the confirmations for outstanding trade receivables on sample basis on year end, and performed alternate procedures for the confirmations not received. • We also performed various analytical procedures to identify any unusual sales trends for further testing • We assessed the disclosure is in accordance with applicable accounting standards.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

4 The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report there on.

5 Our opinion on the financial Ind AS statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

6 In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

7 If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Ind AS Financial Statements

8 The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions

9 In preparing the Ind AS financial statements, the management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

10 The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements

11 Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind AS financial statements.

12 As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and eventsi n a manner that achieves fair presentation.

13 Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (I) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

14 We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

15 We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

16 From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matters

17 Wherever no vouchers and documentary evidences were made available for our verification, we have relied on the authentication given by management of the company.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

18 As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the “Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

19 As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

[a] We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

[b] In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination ofthose books.

[c] The Company does not have any branch and therefore, this clause is not applicable.

[d] The standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss statement and other comprehensive income, the standalone statement of changes in equity and the standalone statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

[e] In our opinion, the afford said Ind AS financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 ofthe Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

[f] There are no such financial transactions or matters which have any adverse effect on the functioning of the Company;

[g] On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

[h] There are no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith.

[i] With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure-A”. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

[j] In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

[k] With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(a) The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial statements.

(b) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts; for which there were any materials foreseeable losses.

(c) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(d) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note No. 54(a) of the financial statements attached herewith, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person/s or entity/ies including foreign entity/ies (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recoded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediaries shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf ofthe Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on the behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(e) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge

and belief, as disclosed in the Note No. 54(b) of the financial statements attached herewith, no funds have been received by the Company from any person/s or entity/ies including foreign entity/ies (“Funding Party/ies”), with the understanding, whether recoded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party/ies (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on the behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(f) Based on the audits procedures performed that have been

(g) No dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the Company.

(h) As proviso to rule 3(1) of the Companies Rules, 2014 applicable for the company only w.e.f. April 1, 2023 reporting under this clause is not applicable.

For J.C. RANPURA & Co.,

Chartered Accountants FRN: 108647W

SD/-

Mehul J. Ranpura

Place: Rajkot Partner

Date: 25.05.2023 Membership No.128453

UDIN:

Annexure A

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the “Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/s. Captain Polyplast Limited, Rajkot (hereinafter referred to as the "Company”) as of 31st March, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls:

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility:

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting:

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting;

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion:

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2023 based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For J C RANPURA & CO.,

Chartered

Accountants

[FRN:108647W]

Place: Rajkot Date: 25.05.2023

SD/-

(MEHUL J. RANPURA)

Partner

(Membership No. 128453) UDIN:

ANNEXURE TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company as certificate and the books of account made available to us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that, in our opinion:

(i) (a) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant, and equipment.

(b) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) All Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified by the management in the previous year in accordance with a planned program of verifying them once in three years which is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant, and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible asset or both during the year, and hence, this clause is not applicable to the Company.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or pending against the Company for holding any became property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made there under.

(ii) (a) The Management has conducted physical verification of inventory including

lying with third parties at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion the coverage and the procedure at each verification by the management i.e., appropriate discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed* on each physical verification and have been properly dealt within the books of accounts.

(b) The Company has been, during the financial year 2022-23, sanctioned working capital limit in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from bank on the basis of security of current assets. As mentioned in Note No. 15(a) of the Financial Statement attached herewith, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with bank are in agreement with the books of account of the Company except for the Trade Receivable filed with Bank was not in agreement with books of account and the reason for such non-agreement is given in the table in the said note 15(a).

(iii) The Company has not, during the year, made investment in, provided any guarantee or security, or granted any loans or advances in the nature of

(iii) The Company has not, during the year, made investment in, provided any guarantee or security, or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties.

(a) As the Company has not, during the year, provided loans, or provided advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity, this clause is not applicable for the year under audit.

(b) As the Company has not, during the year, made investments, or provided guarantee, or given any security, this clause is not applicable for the year under audit.

(c) As the Company has not, during the year, granted any loans and advances in the nature of loans, this clause is not applicable for the year under audit.

(d) As the Company has not granted any loans and advances in the nature of loans, this clause is not applicable for the year under audit.

(e) As the Company has not granted any loans and advances in the nature of loans, this clause is not applicable for the year under audit.

(f) As the Company has not granted any loans and advances in the nature of loans, this clause is not applicable for the year under audit.

(iv) The company has complied with section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, wherever applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted deposits, and therefore this clause is not applicable for the year under audit.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts relating to materials, labors, and other items of cost maintained by the Company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section

148(1) of the Act, and we are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained.

(vii) (a) The Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, cess, and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities, though there had been some delays in certain cases. Further according to information explanation given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, duty of customs, goods and services tax, cess, and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31st March 2023 for a period of more thansix months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no material dues of income tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, goods and services tax, and cess which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

(viii) There were no transactions, not recorded in the books of account, which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessment under the Income-tax Act, 1961.

(ix) (a) Based on our audit procedures and as per information and explanation given to us by the management of the company, we are of the opinion that company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to financial intuitions or banks or any other lenders during the year under review. The Company has not taken any loan or borrowing from Government and has not issued any debenture during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, the Company is not declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the books and records examined by us, the term loans taken during the year have been applied for the purposes for which those were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that funds raised on short-term basis have not been utilized for long- term purposes

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the overall examination of the balance sheet of the company, the company has not borrowed funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures, as per sub clause (e) are not applicable.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the overall examination of the balance sheet of the company, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies, as per sub clause (f) are not applicable

(x) (a) On the basis of the records examined by us, the Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) During this Year, and therefore, this clause is not applicable.

(b) On the basis of our verification of records and information furnished to us, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review and therefore, the requirement of sections 42 and 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not required to be complied with.

(xi) (a) On the basis of our examination of the books of account and other relevant records and information made available to us, prima facie, we have not noticed any fraud (i.e., intentional material misstatements resulting from fraudulent financial reporting and misappropriations of assets) on or by the company, during the year. Further, the management has represented to us that no fraud by the company orany fraud on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year. However, we are unable to determine/verify as to whether any such reporting has been made during the year or not.

(b) The auditor of the company has not filed any report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

(c) We have not received any whistle-blower complaints during the year under audit.

(xii) This clause is not applicable to the Company as the Company is not Nidhi Company.

(xiii) All transactions with related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements etc. as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

(xiv) (a) As certified by the management of the Company, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have duly considered the reports of Internal Auditor for the period under audit.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and the explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and the explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) As certified by the management of the Company, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities.

(c) This clause is not applicable to the Company.

(d) This clause is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year under audit and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and we have taken into consideration the issue objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note 51 to the financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) This clause is not applicable to the Company for the financial year under audit.

(b) This clause is not applicable to the Company for the financial year under audit.

(xxi) There are no qualification or adverse remark by the respective auditor in the Companies included in the Consolidated Financial Statement. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xxi) of the order is not applicable to Holding Company

Place: Rajkot Date: 25.05.2023

For J C Ranpura & CO.,

Chartered Accountants [FRN:108647W]

SD/-

(MEHUL J. RANPURA)

Partner

(Membership No. 128453) UDIN:

(Rupees in Lakhs)

