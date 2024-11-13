Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 24 Oct 2024

Captain Polyplast Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve standalone & consolidated unaudited financial result for quarter ended 30.09.2024 As per schedule of meeting , board of directors meeting started at 4:00 pm . due to closure of business hours agenda to be considered in board meeting dated 13.11.2024 , will be considered and approved tomorrow (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024) ISSUE UPDATE (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024) AS ATTACHED (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Oct 2024 26 Oct 2024

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. 26TH OCTOBER, 2024 meeting start time: 5:00 P.M. MEETING END TIME 6:45 PM have approved a proposal to incorporate a Wholly Owned subsidiary X2 IRRIGATION PRIVATE LIMITED having same object of holding company

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Captain Polyplast Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve standalone & consolidated unaudited financial result for Q12025 Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI LODR 2015, the Standalone & Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended on 30.06.2024 are enclosed herewith. MEETING START TIME 12:00 PM END TIME: 1:15 PM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 25 May 2024 14 May 2024

Captain Polyplast Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited standalone and consolidated result for quarter and year ended on 31st march 2024 attached herewith audited financial result for the quarter and year ended on 31.03.2024 The revised result has been submitted due to typographical error (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Apr 2024 3 Apr 2024

board of directors at its meeting held on today i.e. 3RD APRIL , 2024 Meeting Start Time: 12:30 PM & Meeting End Time : 1:17 PM Has approved the following items : - Allotment of 25,00,000 number of equity shares pursuant to conversion of 25,00,000 number of warrants convertible into equivalent number of equity shares to the person(s) belonging to Promoter Group on preferential basis after receipt of balance amount of 75% against each warrant towards full and final subscription amount for conversion of same into equity shares.

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2024 30 Mar 2024

as attached

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 14 Feb 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and other applicable rules and regulations the board of directors at its meeting held on today i.e. 14TH FEBRUARY, 2024 Meeting Start Time: 12:30 PM & Meeting End Time : 1:15 PM Has approved the : - Allotment of 25,00,000 number of equity shares pursuant to conversion of 25,00,000 number of warrants convertible into equivalent number of equity shares to the person(s) belonging to Promoter Group on preferential basis after receipt of balance amount of 75% against each warrant. board has allotted 25,00,000 equity shares to allottees of warrant upon receipt of payment of balance 75% amount of warrant convertible into equity. board has allotted 25,00,000 equity shares to allottes of warrant upon receipt of balance 75% amount on warrant convertible into equity.

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024