iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Captain Technocast Ltd Cash Flow Statement

523
(1.68%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Captain Technocast Ltd

Captain Techno. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.16

2.29

1.68

1.99

Depreciation

-1.09

-1.06

-0.71

-0.41

Tax paid

-0.84

-0.54

-0.47

-0.69

Working capital

2.71

1.24

3.35

1.72

Other operating items

Operating

3.94

1.92

3.83

2.61

Capital expenditure

2.28

3.29

4.05

1.78

Free cash flow

6.22

5.21

7.88

4.39

Equity raised

5

11.2

6.57

2.62

Investing

0.95

0

0

0

Financing

4.4

0.32

4.5

2.75

Dividends paid

0

0.12

0

0

Net in cash

16.57

16.85

18.96

9.76

Captain Techno. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Captain Technocast Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.