Captain Technocast Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.16
2.29
1.68
1.99
Depreciation
-1.09
-1.06
-0.71
-0.41
Tax paid
-0.84
-0.54
-0.47
-0.69
Working capital
2.71
1.24
3.35
1.72
Other operating items
Operating
3.94
1.92
3.83
2.61
Capital expenditure
2.28
3.29
4.05
1.78
Free cash flow
6.22
5.21
7.88
4.39
Equity raised
5
11.2
6.57
2.62
Investing
0.95
0
0
0
Financing
4.4
0.32
4.5
2.75
Dividends paid
0
0.12
0
0
Net in cash
16.57
16.85
18.96
9.76
