Captain Technocast Ltd Share Price

525
(2.07%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:17:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open521
  • Day's High525
  • 52 Wk High539.9
  • Prev. Close514.35
  • Day's Low521
  • 52 Wk Low 96.2
  • Turnover (lac)21.65
  • P/E141.69
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value23.31
  • EPS3.63
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)536.03
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Captain Technocast Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Castings, Forgings & Fastners

Open

521

Prev. Close

514.35

Turnover(Lac.)

21.65

Day's High

525

Day's Low

521

52 Week's High

539.9

52 Week's Low

96.2

Book Value

23.31

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

536.03

P/E

141.69

EPS

3.63

Divi. Yield

0

Captain Technocast Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

16 May 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.2

Record Date: 22 Sep, 2023

arrow

24 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Captain Technocast Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Captain Technocast Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:52 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.55%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.55%

Non-Promoter- 26.44%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.44%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Captain Technocast Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.21

10.21

10.21

10.21

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

13.59

9.89

7.24

4.83

Net Worth

23.8

20.1

17.45

15.04

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

42.59

34.39

19.35

16.66

yoy growth (%)

23.84

77.67

16.17

52.52

Raw materials

-23.96

-18.35

-10.67

-9.51

As % of sales

56.26

53.37

55.12

57.07

Employee costs

-3.11

-2.78

-1.46

-0.83

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.16

2.29

1.68

1.99

Depreciation

-1.09

-1.06

-0.71

-0.41

Tax paid

-0.84

-0.54

-0.47

-0.69

Working capital

2.71

1.24

3.35

1.72

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

23.84

77.67

16.17

52.52

Op profit growth

27.17

0.08

6.34

164.97

EBIT growth

33.07

24.08

-4.12

253.94

Net profit growth

32.87

44.85

-4.11

249.38

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

64.23

59.09

50.49

42.3

33.88

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

64.23

59.09

50.49

42.3

33.88

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0.3

0.51

Other Income

0.91

0.69

0.48

1.07

0.93

Captain Technocast Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Forge Ltd

BHARATFORG

1,296.55

41.2761,986.58361.160.682,246.67219.08

AIA Engineering Ltd

AIAENG

3,381.05

29.2931,890.19217.210.47800.44652.52

PTC Industries Ltd

PTCIL

14,435

021,629.599.06069.21871.96

CIE Automotive India Ltd

CIEINDIA

485.75

31.6718,427.53123.611.031,135.96134.28

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

RKFORGE

917.15

51.4416,594.91182.80.22952.32161.13

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Captain Technocast Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

ANILBHAI VASANTBHAI BHALU

Whole-time Director

SHAILESH KARSHANBHAI BHUT

Chairman (Non-Executive)

RAMESHBHAI DEVRAJBHAI KHICHADIA

Director

GOPAL DEVRAJBHAI KHICHADIA

Independent Director

Pravinaben M Paghadal

Independent Director

Jentilal P Godhat

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Urvi Kesariya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Captain Technocast Ltd

Summary

Captain Technocast Ltd was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company with the name Captain Technocast Private Limited on 20, July 2010. Later, the Company converted into Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Captain Technocast Limited on 21, April 2017.The Company was founded by Mr. Rameshbhai Devrajbhai Khichadia and Mr. Gopal Devrajbhai Khichadia in year 2010. The Company acquired the Shapar Factory in Rajkot District of Gujarat in 2016. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of metal casting with high tensile, high-volume, complex thin-wall investment castings and fully-finished casting-based sub assemblies and components. The Company manufactures and supplies a large variety of casting products including Automotives Casting, Defense Casting, Industrial Valves Casting, Turbine Blades Casting, Industrial Process Pumps Casting, Power Plant Boiler Parts Casting, Aerospace Casting, Earth Moving Machinery Casting, Engineering & Automation Casting, Fire Fighting Equipments Casting, Structural Hardwares Casting and Marine Applications Casting etc.The total area is 1,68,000 sq. ft where production area is 60,500 sq. ft. with the capacity of 1,800 MT / annum. For continuous improvement, the Company follow ISO 9001:2015 in production unit. Infrastructure is further divided into various sub-departments such as manufacturing, quality testing, sales & marketing, etc., for smooth business process. The production unit is armed with latest equipment and m
Company FAQs

What is the Captain Technocast Ltd share price today?

The Captain Technocast Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹525 today.

What is the Market Cap of Captain Technocast Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Captain Technocast Ltd is ₹536.03 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Captain Technocast Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Captain Technocast Ltd is 141.69 and 22.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Captain Technocast Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Captain Technocast Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Captain Technocast Ltd is ₹96.2 and ₹539.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Captain Technocast Ltd?

Captain Technocast Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 89.59%, 3 Years at 146.36%, 1 Year at 385.24%, 6 Month at 142.62%, 3 Month at 90.50% and 1 Month at 22.46%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Captain Technocast Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Captain Technocast Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.56 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.44 %

