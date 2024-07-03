SectorCastings, Forgings & Fastners
Open₹521
Prev. Close₹514.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹21.65
Day's High₹525
Day's Low₹521
52 Week's High₹539.9
52 Week's Low₹96.2
Book Value₹23.31
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)536.03
P/E141.69
EPS3.63
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.21
10.21
10.21
10.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13.59
9.89
7.24
4.83
Net Worth
23.8
20.1
17.45
15.04
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
42.59
34.39
19.35
16.66
yoy growth (%)
23.84
77.67
16.17
52.52
Raw materials
-23.96
-18.35
-10.67
-9.51
As % of sales
56.26
53.37
55.12
57.07
Employee costs
-3.11
-2.78
-1.46
-0.83
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.16
2.29
1.68
1.99
Depreciation
-1.09
-1.06
-0.71
-0.41
Tax paid
-0.84
-0.54
-0.47
-0.69
Working capital
2.71
1.24
3.35
1.72
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
23.84
77.67
16.17
52.52
Op profit growth
27.17
0.08
6.34
164.97
EBIT growth
33.07
24.08
-4.12
253.94
Net profit growth
32.87
44.85
-4.11
249.38
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
64.23
59.09
50.49
42.3
33.88
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
64.23
59.09
50.49
42.3
33.88
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0.3
0.51
Other Income
0.91
0.69
0.48
1.07
0.93
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,296.55
|41.27
|61,986.58
|361.16
|0.68
|2,246.67
|219.08
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,381.05
|29.29
|31,890.19
|217.21
|0.47
|800.44
|652.52
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
14,435
|0
|21,629.59
|9.06
|0
|69.21
|871.96
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
485.75
|31.67
|18,427.53
|123.61
|1.03
|1,135.96
|134.28
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
917.15
|51.44
|16,594.91
|182.8
|0.22
|952.32
|161.13
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
ANILBHAI VASANTBHAI BHALU
Whole-time Director
SHAILESH KARSHANBHAI BHUT
Chairman (Non-Executive)
RAMESHBHAI DEVRAJBHAI KHICHADIA
Director
GOPAL DEVRAJBHAI KHICHADIA
Independent Director
Pravinaben M Paghadal
Independent Director
Jentilal P Godhat
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Urvi Kesariya
Summary
Captain Technocast Ltd was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company with the name Captain Technocast Private Limited on 20, July 2010. Later, the Company converted into Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Captain Technocast Limited on 21, April 2017.The Company was founded by Mr. Rameshbhai Devrajbhai Khichadia and Mr. Gopal Devrajbhai Khichadia in year 2010. The Company acquired the Shapar Factory in Rajkot District of Gujarat in 2016. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of metal casting with high tensile, high-volume, complex thin-wall investment castings and fully-finished casting-based sub assemblies and components. The Company manufactures and supplies a large variety of casting products including Automotives Casting, Defense Casting, Industrial Valves Casting, Turbine Blades Casting, Industrial Process Pumps Casting, Power Plant Boiler Parts Casting, Aerospace Casting, Earth Moving Machinery Casting, Engineering & Automation Casting, Fire Fighting Equipments Casting, Structural Hardwares Casting and Marine Applications Casting etc.The total area is 1,68,000 sq. ft where production area is 60,500 sq. ft. with the capacity of 1,800 MT / annum. For continuous improvement, the Company follow ISO 9001:2015 in production unit. Infrastructure is further divided into various sub-departments such as manufacturing, quality testing, sales & marketing, etc., for smooth business process. The production unit is armed with latest equipment and m
The Captain Technocast Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹525 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Captain Technocast Ltd is ₹536.03 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Captain Technocast Ltd is 141.69 and 22.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Captain Technocast Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Captain Technocast Ltd is ₹96.2 and ₹539.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Captain Technocast Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 89.59%, 3 Years at 146.36%, 1 Year at 385.24%, 6 Month at 142.62%, 3 Month at 90.50% and 1 Month at 22.46%.
