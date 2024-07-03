Summary

Captain Technocast Ltd was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company with the name Captain Technocast Private Limited on 20, July 2010. Later, the Company converted into Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Captain Technocast Limited on 21, April 2017.The Company was founded by Mr. Rameshbhai Devrajbhai Khichadia and Mr. Gopal Devrajbhai Khichadia in year 2010. The Company acquired the Shapar Factory in Rajkot District of Gujarat in 2016. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of metal casting with high tensile, high-volume, complex thin-wall investment castings and fully-finished casting-based sub assemblies and components. The Company manufactures and supplies a large variety of casting products including Automotives Casting, Defense Casting, Industrial Valves Casting, Turbine Blades Casting, Industrial Process Pumps Casting, Power Plant Boiler Parts Casting, Aerospace Casting, Earth Moving Machinery Casting, Engineering & Automation Casting, Fire Fighting Equipments Casting, Structural Hardwares Casting and Marine Applications Casting etc.The total area is 1,68,000 sq. ft where production area is 60,500 sq. ft. with the capacity of 1,800 MT / annum. For continuous improvement, the Company follow ISO 9001:2015 in production unit. Infrastructure is further divided into various sub-departments such as manufacturing, quality testing, sales & marketing, etc., for smooth business process. The production unit is armed with latest equipment and m

