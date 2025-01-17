iifl-logo-icon 1
Captain Technocast Ltd Key Ratios

546
(5.00%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

23.84

Op profit growth

27.17

EBIT growth

33.07

Net profit growth

32.87

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

8.42

8.2

EBIT margin

8.38

7.79

Net profit margin

5.45

5.08

RoCE

16.91

RoNW

4.18

RoA

2.75

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

2.28

1.71

Dividend per share

0.2

0

Cash EPS

1.2

0.66

Book value per share

14.73

12.44

Valuation ratios

P/E

11.4

8.97

P/CEPS

21.51

22.98

P/B

1.76

1.23

EV/EBIDTA

7.68

5.18

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

6.86

Tax payout

-26.67

-23.84

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

123.55

Inventory days

36.32

Creditor days

-85.7

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-8.91

-6.95

Net debt / equity

0.61

0.29

Net debt / op. profit

2.58

1.34

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-56.26

-53.37

Employee costs

-7.31

-8.09

Other costs

-28

-30.32

