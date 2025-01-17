Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
23.84
Op profit growth
27.17
EBIT growth
33.07
Net profit growth
32.87
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
8.42
8.2
EBIT margin
8.38
7.79
Net profit margin
5.45
5.08
RoCE
16.91
RoNW
4.18
RoA
2.75
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
2.28
1.71
Dividend per share
0.2
0
Cash EPS
1.2
0.66
Book value per share
14.73
12.44
Valuation ratios
P/E
11.4
8.97
P/CEPS
21.51
22.98
P/B
1.76
1.23
EV/EBIDTA
7.68
5.18
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
6.86
Tax payout
-26.67
-23.84
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
123.55
Inventory days
36.32
Creditor days
-85.7
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-8.91
-6.95
Net debt / equity
0.61
0.29
Net debt / op. profit
2.58
1.34
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-56.26
-53.37
Employee costs
-7.31
-8.09
Other costs
-28
-30.32
