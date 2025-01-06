Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
42.59
34.39
19.35
16.66
yoy growth (%)
23.84
77.67
16.17
52.52
Raw materials
-23.96
-18.35
-10.67
-9.51
As % of sales
56.26
53.37
55.12
57.07
Employee costs
-3.11
-2.78
-1.46
-0.83
As % of sales
7.31
8.09
7.58
5.01
Other costs
-11.92
-10.43
-4.4
-3.66
As % of sales (Other Cost)
28
30.32
22.73
22
Operating profit
3.58
2.82
2.81
2.65
OPM
8.42
8.2
14.55
15.9
Depreciation
-1.09
-1.06
-0.71
-0.41
Interest expense
-0.4
-0.38
-0.47
-0.25
Other income
1.07
0.92
0.06
0.01
Profit before tax
3.16
2.29
1.68
1.99
Taxes
-0.84
-0.54
-0.47
-0.69
Tax rate
-26.67
-23.84
-28.43
-34.89
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.32
1.74
1.2
1.3
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-0.04
Net profit
2.32
1.74
1.2
1.25
yoy growth (%)
32.87
44.85
-4.11
249.38
NPM
5.45
5.08
6.23
7.55
