Captain Technocast Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

523
(1.68%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

42.59

34.39

19.35

16.66

yoy growth (%)

23.84

77.67

16.17

52.52

Raw materials

-23.96

-18.35

-10.67

-9.51

As % of sales

56.26

53.37

55.12

57.07

Employee costs

-3.11

-2.78

-1.46

-0.83

As % of sales

7.31

8.09

7.58

5.01

Other costs

-11.92

-10.43

-4.4

-3.66

As % of sales (Other Cost)

28

30.32

22.73

22

Operating profit

3.58

2.82

2.81

2.65

OPM

8.42

8.2

14.55

15.9

Depreciation

-1.09

-1.06

-0.71

-0.41

Interest expense

-0.4

-0.38

-0.47

-0.25

Other income

1.07

0.92

0.06

0.01

Profit before tax

3.16

2.29

1.68

1.99

Taxes

-0.84

-0.54

-0.47

-0.69

Tax rate

-26.67

-23.84

-28.43

-34.89

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.32

1.74

1.2

1.3

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-0.04

Net profit

2.32

1.74

1.2

1.25

yoy growth (%)

32.87

44.85

-4.11

249.38

NPM

5.45

5.08

6.23

7.55

