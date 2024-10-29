|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|6 Jan 2025
|6 Jan 2025
|AS ATTACHED ALLOTMENT OF 14,00,000 EQUITY SHARES UPON CONVERSION OF 14,0,0000 WARRANTS ISSUED ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS UPDATE ON PREFERENTIAL ISSUE.
|Board Meeting
|29 Oct 2024
|17 Oct 2024
|Captain Technocast Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve AS ATTACHED as attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Jun 2024
|11 Jun 2024
|Captain Technocast Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Raising of funds by way of issue of Equity Shares or Securities or Convertible Warrants on a Preferential Basis Increase in authorized share capital of the company Draft new set of Articles of Association The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Friday, June, 14, 2024 at Registered Office of Company, commenced at 12:30 p.m. and concluded at 12:50 p.m., has considered and approved the following: 1. Increase in authorized share capital of the company from existing Rs. 11,00,00,000.00 (Rupees Eleven Crores) divided into 1,10,00,000 (One Crore Ten Lakhs) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each to Rs.13,00,00,000 (Rupees Thirteen Crore) divided into 1,30,00,000 (One Crore Thirty Lakhs) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each. 2. Issue of 14,00,000 convertible warrants on preferential basis to be converted into equal number of equity shares within a period of 18 months from the date of allotment to non-promoters of the Company Read less.. board has considered to issue 1400000 convertible warrants on preferential basis to non promoters (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.06.2024) In terms of the special resolution passed by the shareholders of the Company at the EGM held on 18th July, 2024, board has allotteed 14,00,000 warrant to non promoters of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 May 2024
|14 May 2024
|Captain Technocast Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve standalone and consolidated audited results for march 2024 ATTACHED HEREWITH AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT FOR HALF YEAR AND YEAR ENDED ON 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Mar 2024
|30 Mar 2024
|as attached authority to act as compliance officer in abcense of CS (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.03.2024)
