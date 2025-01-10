Ceinsys Tech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.34
15.43
15.43
11.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
181.16
157.15
144.31
76.39
Net Worth
197.5
172.58
159.74
87.51
Minority Interest
Debt
24.96
54.68
60.39
86.65
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
2.67
0
Total Liabilities
222.46
227.26
222.8
174.16
Fixed Assets
21.31
16.6
21.54
22.57
Intangible Assets
Investments
68.71
68.21
56.42
0.14
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.53
3.76
5.81
1.71
Networking Capital
109.87
128.5
131.6
140.05
Inventories
0.64
4.36
0.96
3.15
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
90.5
83.23
78.01
125.39
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
94.4
91.62
112.41
91.87
Sundry Creditors
-50.29
-32.27
-43.64
-64.7
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-25.38
-18.44
-16.14
-15.66
Cash
17.05
10.17
7.44
9.68
Total Assets
222.47
227.24
222.81
174.15
