|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
197.36
136.25
136.13
yoy growth (%)
44.85
0.09
8.86
Raw materials
-15.14
-31.97
-51.28
As % of sales
7.67
23.46
37.67
Employee costs
-28.81
-34.74
-40.83
-29.89
As % of sales
17.6
29.97
21.96
Other costs
-97.99
-45.06
-38.32
As % of sales (Other Cost)
49.64
33.07
28.15
Operating profit
49.49
18.38
16.62
OPM
25.07
13.49
12.21
Depreciation
-3.87
-4.12
-3.56
Interest expense
-16.01
-14.51
-13.94
Other income
4.03
2.31
1.92
Profit before tax
33.64
2.06
1.03
Taxes
-8.56
-0.11
-0.89
Tax rate
-25.46
-5.4
-86.43
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
25.07
1.94
0.14
Exceptional items
0
-0.54
0
Net profit
25.07
1.4
0.14
yoy growth (%)
1,679.42
904.41
-98.11
NPM
12.7
1.03
0.1
