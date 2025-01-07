iifl-logo-icon 1
Ceinsys Tech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,939.95
(0.89%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:31:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

197.36

136.25

136.13

yoy growth (%)

44.85

0.09

8.86

Raw materials

-15.14

-31.97

-51.28

As % of sales

7.67

23.46

37.67

Employee costs

-28.81

-34.74

-40.83

-29.89

As % of sales

17.6

29.97

21.96

Other costs

-97.99

-45.06

-38.32

As % of sales (Other Cost)

49.64

33.07

28.15

Operating profit

49.49

18.38

16.62

OPM

25.07

13.49

12.21

Depreciation

-3.87

-4.12

-3.56

Interest expense

-16.01

-14.51

-13.94

Other income

4.03

2.31

1.92

Profit before tax

33.64

2.06

1.03

Taxes

-8.56

-0.11

-0.89

Tax rate

-25.46

-5.4

-86.43

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

25.07

1.94

0.14

Exceptional items

0

-0.54

0

Net profit

25.07

1.4

0.14

yoy growth (%)

1,679.42

904.41

-98.11

NPM

12.7

1.03

0.1

