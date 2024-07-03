SectorIT - Software
Open₹2,105
Prev. Close₹2,011.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹560.67
Day's High₹2,105
Day's Low₹1,940
52 Week's High₹2,011.3
52 Week's Low₹391
Book Value₹189.48
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,402.85
P/E85.37
EPS23.56
Divi. Yield0.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.34
15.43
15.43
11.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
181.16
157.15
144.31
76.39
Net Worth
197.5
172.58
159.74
87.51
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
197.36
136.25
136.13
yoy growth (%)
44.85
0.09
8.86
Raw materials
-15.14
-31.97
-51.28
As % of sales
7.67
23.46
37.67
Employee costs
-28.81
-34.74
-40.83
-29.89
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
33.64
2.06
1.03
Depreciation
-3.87
-4.12
-3.56
Tax paid
-8.56
-0.11
-0.89
Working capital
-3.41
-3.03
24.89
10.14
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
44.85
0.09
8.86
Op profit growth
169.22
10.6
-34.38
EBIT growth
199.51
10.69
-35.61
Net profit growth
1,679.42
904.41
-98.11
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
252.94
219.5
202.89
185.23
197.38
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
252.94
219.5
202.89
185.23
197.38
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
15.46
10.13
3.54
1.55
1.79
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director
Sagar Meghe
Joint MD & Executive Director
Abhay Kimmatkar
Joint MD & Executive Director
Rahul Sudhakar joharapurkar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Satish Wate
Independent Non Exe. Director
Dhruv Subodh Kaji
Independent Non Executive Wome
Renu Challu
Independent Non Exe. Director
KISHOR PESSULAL DEWANI
Vice Chairman / ED / WTD / CEO
Prashant Kamat
Reports by Ceinsys Tech Ltd
Summary
Ceinsys Tech Limited was originally incorporated as ADCC Cad Technology Private Limited as a Private Limited Company on May 5, 1998. The Company changed the name to ADCC Infocad Private Limited dated August 03, 1999. Thereafter, the Company became a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to ADCC Infocad Limited on July 04, 2014 and again it was renamed to Ceinsys Tech Limited on June 30, 2017. The Company is primarily dealing in providing Enterprise Geospatial & Engineering Services and sale of software and electricity. It specializes in offering state-of-the-art Geospatial, Engineering, Automotive product design, development & IT Solutions to a wide range of customers from Water, Transportation, Telecom, Automotive, Energy, IT & GIS verticals. In September 1998, one of the existing Promoter took over the management of the Company from the erstwhile promoters, Mr. Dhananjay Vasant Gawande and Mr. Shashikant Eknath Choudhari. Now the Company is promoted by Mr. Sameer Meghe, Mr. Sagar Meghe, SMG Hospitals Pvt. Ltd. and Raghav Infradevelopers and Builders Pvt. Ltd. Under the auspices of the Promoters, the Company has expended into the services sector providing turnkey solutions in the field of information technology and services, Geospatial services, Application development, Energy Solutions Services, State & Regional Remote Sensing Applications and management of overall infrastructure.Ceinsys Tech Limited, which is a ISO 9001:2008 certified company, emer
The Ceinsys Tech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1951.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ceinsys Tech Ltd is ₹3402.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ceinsys Tech Ltd is 85.37 and 10.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ceinsys Tech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ceinsys Tech Ltd is ₹391 and ₹2011.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ceinsys Tech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 96.65%, 3 Years at 122.27%, 1 Year at 382.67%, 6 Month at 265.19%, 3 Month at 184.50% and 1 Month at 19.88%.
