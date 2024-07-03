Summary

Ceinsys Tech Limited was originally incorporated as ADCC Cad Technology Private Limited as a Private Limited Company on May 5, 1998. The Company changed the name to ADCC Infocad Private Limited dated August 03, 1999. Thereafter, the Company became a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to ADCC Infocad Limited on July 04, 2014 and again it was renamed to Ceinsys Tech Limited on June 30, 2017. The Company is primarily dealing in providing Enterprise Geospatial & Engineering Services and sale of software and electricity. It specializes in offering state-of-the-art Geospatial, Engineering, Automotive product design, development & IT Solutions to a wide range of customers from Water, Transportation, Telecom, Automotive, Energy, IT & GIS verticals. In September 1998, one of the existing Promoter took over the management of the Company from the erstwhile promoters, Mr. Dhananjay Vasant Gawande and Mr. Shashikant Eknath Choudhari. Now the Company is promoted by Mr. Sameer Meghe, Mr. Sagar Meghe, SMG Hospitals Pvt. Ltd. and Raghav Infradevelopers and Builders Pvt. Ltd. Under the auspices of the Promoters, the Company has expended into the services sector providing turnkey solutions in the field of information technology and services, Geospatial services, Application development, Energy Solutions Services, State & Regional Remote Sensing Applications and management of overall infrastructure.Ceinsys Tech Limited, which is a ISO 9001:2008 certified company, emer

Read More