Ceinsys Tech Ltd Share Price

1,951.05
(-3.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:31:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2,105
  • Day's High2,105
  • 52 Wk High2,011.3
  • Prev. Close2,011.3
  • Day's Low1,940
  • 52 Wk Low 391
  • Turnover (lac)560.67
  • P/E85.37
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value189.48
  • EPS23.56
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,402.85
  • Div. Yield0.12
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Ceinsys Tech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

2,105

Prev. Close

2,011.3

Turnover(Lac.)

560.67

Day's High

2,105

Day's Low

1,940

52 Week's High

2,011.3

52 Week's Low

391

Book Value

189.48

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,402.85

P/E

85.37

EPS

23.56

Divi. Yield

0.12

Ceinsys Tech Ltd Corporate Action

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.5

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Ceinsys Tech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Ceinsys Tech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:40 AM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.85%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.85%

Non-Promoter- 4.26%

Institutions: 4.26%

Non-Institutions: 43.87%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Ceinsys Tech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.34

15.43

15.43

11.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

181.16

157.15

144.31

76.39

Net Worth

197.5

172.58

159.74

87.51

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

197.36

136.25

136.13

yoy growth (%)

44.85

0.09

8.86

Raw materials

-15.14

-31.97

-51.28

As % of sales

7.67

23.46

37.67

Employee costs

-28.81

-34.74

-40.83

-29.89

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

33.64

2.06

1.03

Depreciation

-3.87

-4.12

-3.56

Tax paid

-8.56

-0.11

-0.89

Working capital

-3.41

-3.03

24.89

10.14

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

44.85

0.09

8.86

Op profit growth

169.22

10.6

-34.38

EBIT growth

199.51

10.69

-35.61

Net profit growth

1,679.42

904.41

-98.11

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

252.94

219.5

202.89

185.23

197.38

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

252.94

219.5

202.89

185.23

197.38

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

15.46

10.13

3.54

1.55

1.79

View Annually Results

Ceinsys Tech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ceinsys Tech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director

Sagar Meghe

Joint MD & Executive Director

Abhay Kimmatkar

Joint MD & Executive Director

Rahul Sudhakar joharapurkar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Satish Wate

Independent Non Exe. Director

Dhruv Subodh Kaji

Independent Non Executive Wome

Renu Challu

Independent Non Exe. Director

KISHOR PESSULAL DEWANI

Vice Chairman / ED / WTD / CEO

Prashant Kamat

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ceinsys Tech Ltd

Summary

Ceinsys Tech Limited was originally incorporated as ADCC Cad Technology Private Limited as a Private Limited Company on May 5, 1998. The Company changed the name to ADCC Infocad Private Limited dated August 03, 1999. Thereafter, the Company became a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to ADCC Infocad Limited on July 04, 2014 and again it was renamed to Ceinsys Tech Limited on June 30, 2017. The Company is primarily dealing in providing Enterprise Geospatial & Engineering Services and sale of software and electricity. It specializes in offering state-of-the-art Geospatial, Engineering, Automotive product design, development & IT Solutions to a wide range of customers from Water, Transportation, Telecom, Automotive, Energy, IT & GIS verticals. In September 1998, one of the existing Promoter took over the management of the Company from the erstwhile promoters, Mr. Dhananjay Vasant Gawande and Mr. Shashikant Eknath Choudhari. Now the Company is promoted by Mr. Sameer Meghe, Mr. Sagar Meghe, SMG Hospitals Pvt. Ltd. and Raghav Infradevelopers and Builders Pvt. Ltd. Under the auspices of the Promoters, the Company has expended into the services sector providing turnkey solutions in the field of information technology and services, Geospatial services, Application development, Energy Solutions Services, State & Regional Remote Sensing Applications and management of overall infrastructure.Ceinsys Tech Limited, which is a ISO 9001:2008 certified company, emer
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Ceinsys Tech Ltd share price today?

The Ceinsys Tech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1951.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ceinsys Tech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ceinsys Tech Ltd is ₹3402.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ceinsys Tech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ceinsys Tech Ltd is 85.37 and 10.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ceinsys Tech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ceinsys Tech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ceinsys Tech Ltd is ₹391 and ₹2011.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ceinsys Tech Ltd?

Ceinsys Tech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 96.65%, 3 Years at 122.27%, 1 Year at 382.67%, 6 Month at 265.19%, 3 Month at 184.50% and 1 Month at 19.88%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ceinsys Tech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ceinsys Tech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.86 %
Institutions - 4.27 %
Public - 43.87 %

