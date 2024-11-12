Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Ceinsys Tech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday November 12 2024 inter alia to Consider and approve Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon to be submitted by the Statutory Auditors; We further inform that as per the Companys Code of Conduct & Fair Disclosure for Prevention of Insider Trading under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 read with amendments thereto the trading window for dealing in shares of the Company by its Designated Persons and their immediate relatives has been closed from October 1 2024 and will remain closed till the end of 48 hours after the results are made public. Outcome of the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Ceinsys Tech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday August 12 2024 inter alia to Consider and approve Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon to be submitted by the Statutory Auditors; We further inform that as per the Companys Code of Conduct & Fair Disclosure for Prevention of Insider Trading under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 read with amendments thereto the trading window for dealing in shares of the Company by its Designated Persons and their immediate relatives has been closed from July 1 2024 and will remain closed till the end of 48 hours after the results are made public. Outcome of the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on Monday, August 12, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Jul 2024 8 Jul 2024

Board Meeting Outcome for the Meeting Of Board Of Directors of the Company held on Sunday, July 7,2024.

Board Meeting 17 Jun 2024 17 Jun 2024

Outcome of Meeting of Board of Directors held on June 17, 2024

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 21 May 2024

Ceinsys Tech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday May 27 2024 inter-alia to: 1. Consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results / Statements for the Quarter and Financial Year Ended March 31 2024. 2. Consider and recommend the payment of Dividend if any for the Financial Year 2023-2024 subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. We further inform that as per the Companys Code of Conduct & Fair Disclosure for Prevention of Insider Trading under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 read with amendments thereto the trading window for dealing in shares of the Company by its Designated Persons and their immediate relatives has been closed from March 24 2024 and will remain closed till the end of 48 hours after the results are made public. We request you to kindly take the above information on your record. Outcome of the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on Monday, May 27, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/05/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2024 23 Mar 2024

Ceinsys Tech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday March 30 2024 inter-alia to consider the following business: 1. Raising of funds by issuing of equity shares and share warrants on preferential basis subject to approval from the shareholders of the Company and approvals from the other regulatory authorities as may be required. 2. Employee Stock Option Scheme for the employees of the Company and its subsidiaries. 3. Increase in the limits relating to investment /giving loans and guarantees or providing securities to any persons or bodies corporate under Section 186 of the Companies Act 2013 and rules made thereunder subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company. You are requested to take the above information on record. Outcome of the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on Saturday, March 30, 2024. Change in Key Managerial Personnel for Detrmination of Material Events or Information pursuant to SEBI(LODR) Regulation, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/03/2024) Announcement under Reg 30(LODR) - Corrigendum to the Board Meeting Outcome issued on March 30,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.04.2024) Corrigendum to the Board Meeting Outcome issued on 30th March, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/04/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024