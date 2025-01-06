iifl-logo-icon 1
Ceinsys Tech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,922.9
(-4.40%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Ceinsys Tech Ltd

Ceinsys Tech FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

33.64

2.06

1.03

Depreciation

-3.87

-4.12

-3.56

Tax paid

-8.56

-0.11

-0.89

Working capital

-3.41

-3.03

24.89

10.14

Other operating items

Operating

18.15

22.71

6.71

Capital expenditure

-0.06

5.43

3.99

-8.45

Free cash flow

23.58

26.7

-1.73

Equity raised

106.38

96.63

75.22

Investing

0

0.02

-0.85

-0.06

Financing

57.54

45.29

64.83

85.77

Dividends paid

0

0

1.38

1.14

Net in cash

175.28

188.7

160.33

