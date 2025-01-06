Ceinsys Tech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
33.64
2.06
1.03
Depreciation
-3.87
-4.12
-3.56
Tax paid
-8.56
-0.11
-0.89
Working capital
-3.41
-3.03
24.89
10.14
Other operating items
Operating
18.15
22.71
6.71
Capital expenditure
-0.06
5.43
3.99
-8.45
Free cash flow
23.58
26.7
-1.73
Equity raised
106.38
96.63
75.22
Investing
0
0.02
-0.85
-0.06
Financing
57.54
45.29
64.83
85.77
Dividends paid
0
0
1.38
1.14
Net in cash
175.28
188.7
160.33
