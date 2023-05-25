TO THE MEMBERS OF

CEINSYS TECH LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of CEINSYS TECH LIMITED (“the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance sheet as at March 31, 2023, the Statement of Standalone Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Standalone Changes in Equity and the Statement of Standalone Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as “the Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (“Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023 and its profit including Other Comprehensive Income, Changes in Equity and its Cash Flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the

Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters (KAM)

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2023. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For the matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report, including in relation to that matter. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matter below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Accuracy of recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosures of revenues in view of Ind AS 115“Revenue from Contracts with Customers” Our audit approach included, among other items: Ind AS 115 requires certain key judgments relating to identification of distinct performance obligations, determination of transaction price of the identified performance obligations, the appropriateness of the basis used to measure revenue over a period. Additionally, this accounting standard contains disclosures which involve information in respect of disaggregated revenue and periods over which the remaining performance obligations will be satisfied subsequent to the balance sheet date. • Assessing the Companys processes and controls for recognizing revenue as part of our audit. Refer Note No. 2(a) (ix) and 26 to the Standalone Financial Statements. • Selecting a sample of contracts and performing the following procedures: - Reading, analyzing and identifying the distinct performance obligations in those contracts. - Comparing the performance obligations as identified from the Contract. - Considering the terms of the contracts to determine the transaction price including any variable consideration to verify the transaction price used to compute revenue and testing the basis for estimation of the variable consideration. • Verifying the computation of unbilled revenue and the completeness of disclosure in the Standalone Financial Statements are as per Ind AS 115.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the management discussion & analysis and directors report included in the annual report but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. The above information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the above other information, if we conclude that there is material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and the Statement of changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant Rules issued thereunder.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143 (3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the ‘Annexure A” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Statement of Standalone Profit and Loss (Including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Standalone Changes in Equity and the Statement of Standalone Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS prescribed under Section 133 of the Act.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2023 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”.

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid / provided by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements as referred to in Note No. 37.03 to the Standalone Financial Statements;

ii. The Company has made provisions, as required under the applicable law or Ind AS, for material foreseeable losses, as applicable, on long term contracts;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) Management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, during the year no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities (“Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) Management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, during the year no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

(c) Based on our audit procedure conducted that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our attention that cause us to believe that the representation given by the management under paragraph (2) (h) (iv) (a) & (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. Dividend paid during the year by the Company is in compliance of section 123 of the Act.

vi. Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from April 1, 2023, and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

For CHATURVEDI & SHAH LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firm Reg. No. 101720W / W100355

Anuj Bhatia

Partner

Membership No. 122179

UDIN No.: 23122179BGQWUH3608

Mumbai

Date: May25, 2023

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading “Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements” of our report of even date to the members of CEINSYS TECH LIMITED on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2023)

i. In respect of its Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible

Assets:

a. (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment on the basis of available information.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets on the basis of available information.

b. As explained to us, the Company has physically verified certain property, plant and equipment , in accordance with a phased program of verification, which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

c. According to the information and explanations provided to us and the records examined by us and based on the examination of the registered sale deed/ conveyance deed (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), we report that, the title deeds, comprising the immovable properties of land and buildings which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company, as at the balance sheet date.

d. According to information and explanations given to us and books of account and records produced before us, Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets or both during the year.

e. According to information & explanations and representation made to us by the management, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988(45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii. a. As explained to us and on the basis of the records produced before us, in our opinion, physical verification of the inventories, have been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and having regard to the size and nature of business of the Company and nature of its inventory, the coverage and procedures of such verification by the management is appropriate. As explained to us and on the basis of the records examined by us, the value of the discrepancies noticed on physical verification by management did not exceed 10% or more in aggregate of each class of inventory.

b. As per the information and explanations given to us and examination of books of account and other records produced before us, in our opinion the Company has filed the quarterly returns or statements with banks or financial institutions pursuant to terms of sanction letters for working capital limits secured by current assets. Following are the difference with the books of account of the Company:

(Rs. In Lakhs)

Particulars of Securities provided For the Quarter ended Amount as per books of account Amount as reported in the Stock statement (net of Advance from customers) Amount of difference Inventories, Trade Receivables Billed & Unbilled 31-03-2023 15,998.21 16,479.27 (481.06) 31-12-2022 16,876.37 17,162.98 (286.61) 30-09-2022 16,344.27 16,186.43 157.84 30-06-2022 17,000.04 16,420.89 579.15

iii. With respect to investments made in or any guarantee or security provided or any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, granted during the year by the Company to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties:

a. As per the information and explanations given to us and books of account and records produced before us, during the year Company has not provided any guarantee or security or has not granted any advances in the nature of loans to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other entities. The details of Loans granted are as under:

Particulars Loans (Rs. In lakhs) A. Aggregate amount granted during the year - Subsidiary 62.51 - Others 13.91 B. Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases including given in earlier years - Subsidiary 67.44 - Others 1.75

b. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, the investments made and the terms and conditions of all loans are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

c. According to the books of account and other records produced before us, in respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated; further in respect of the Interest free loans to the employees the schedule of repayment of principal has been stipulated, the repayments or receipts are generally regular.

d. According to the books of account and records produced before us in respect of the loans, there is no amount overdue for more than ninety days.

e. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and the books of account and records produced before us, loans granted which have fallen due during the year have not been renewed or extended and no fresh loans have been granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties.

f. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and records produced before us, the Company has not granted any loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted and investments made, as applicable. The Company has not provided any guarantee or security to the parties covered under Section 185 of the Act.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under. Therefore, the provisions of clause (v) of the paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

vi. To the best of our knowledge and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sub section (1) of Section 148 of the Act in respect of the activities undertaken by the Company.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us in respect of statutory dues:

a. The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty, Cess, and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities except some delay in depositing Provident Fund and tax deducted at source. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of such statutory dues were outstanding as at March 31, 2023 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) which have not been deposited with the appropriate authority on account of any dispute.

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and representation made to us by the management, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

ix. a. Based on our audit procedures and information and explanations given by the Management, during the year the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowing to any lenders. The Company does not have any debenture.

b. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given and records produced before us, the money raised by way of term loans by the Company have been applied prima facie for the purpose for which they were obtained.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company, we report that, prima facie, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or joint venture.

f. According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, during the year, the Company has not raised any loan on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or joint venture. Therefore, provisions of clause (ix)(f) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

x. a. According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instrument) and therefore, provisions of clause (x)(a) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible); Accordingly, the provisions of clause (x)(b) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xi. a. Based on our audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the Standalone Financial Statements and on the basis of the information and explanations given by the management, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act has been filed by auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

c. As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. In our opinion, Company is not a nidhi company. Therefore, the provisions of clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act and their details have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. a. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b. We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him as referred to in Section 192 of the Act. Therefore, the provisions of clause (xv) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

b. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations provided to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, the Company has not conducted any NonBanking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year as per the Reserve bank of India Act 1934.

c. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

d. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations provided to us, the Group does not have any Core Investment Company (CIC).

xvii. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Therefore, provisions of clause (xviii) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx.With respect to CSR contribution under section 135 of the Act:

a. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, in respect of other than ongoing projects, there were no unspent amount that were required to be transferred to a Fund specified in Schedule VII in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Act.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any ongoing projects. Therefore, the provisions of clause (xx) (b) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

For CHATURVEDI & SHAH LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firm Reg. No. 101720W / W100355

Anuj Bhatia

Partner

Membership No. 122179

UDIN No.: 23122179BGQWUH3608

Mumbai

Date: May25, 2023

(Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date to the members of CEINSYS TECH LIMITED on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2023)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of CEINSYS TECH LIMITED (the Company) as of March 31, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on the internal control criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls (the Guidance Note) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI and the Standards of Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2023, based on the criteria for internal financial control established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls issued by the ICAI.

For CHATURVEDI & SHAH LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firm Reg. No. 101720W / W100355

Anuj Bhatia Partner

Membership No. 122179

UDIN No.: 23122179BGQWUH3608

Mumbai

Date: May 25, 2023