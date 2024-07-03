Ceinsys Tech Ltd Summary

Ceinsys Tech Limited was originally incorporated as ADCC Cad Technology Private Limited as a Private Limited Company on May 5, 1998. The Company changed the name to ADCC Infocad Private Limited dated August 03, 1999. Thereafter, the Company became a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to ADCC Infocad Limited on July 04, 2014 and again it was renamed to Ceinsys Tech Limited on June 30, 2017. The Company is primarily dealing in providing Enterprise Geospatial & Engineering Services and sale of software and electricity. It specializes in offering state-of-the-art Geospatial, Engineering, Automotive product design, development & IT Solutions to a wide range of customers from Water, Transportation, Telecom, Automotive, Energy, IT & GIS verticals. In September 1998, one of the existing Promoter took over the management of the Company from the erstwhile promoters, Mr. Dhananjay Vasant Gawande and Mr. Shashikant Eknath Choudhari. Now the Company is promoted by Mr. Sameer Meghe, Mr. Sagar Meghe, SMG Hospitals Pvt. Ltd. and Raghav Infradevelopers and Builders Pvt. Ltd. Under the auspices of the Promoters, the Company has expended into the services sector providing turnkey solutions in the field of information technology and services, Geospatial services, Application development, Energy Solutions Services, State & Regional Remote Sensing Applications and management of overall infrastructure.Ceinsys Tech Limited, which is a ISO 9001:2008 certified company, emerged as global Premier Software Solution provider through its Alliance with World Leaders like Autodesk Inc. USA worlds one of the biggest Design Content Company, Mathworks (Matlab), Dassault (Catia), Adobe, Digital Globe India & Africa (High Resolution Satellite Imageries), Integraph (Erdas Imaging & LPS Software and extensions) Siemens, Sanako (Language Lab), National Instruments (Experiential Engineering Laboratories), ESRI (GIS mapping Solution, Software , Services).Their offerings include high end technology solutions comprising of Enterprise Geospatial Solutions & Services which primarily includesData Creation, Data Analytics, Decision Support System (DSS) and Enterprise Web Solutions and dashboards. To complement its capabilities and to cater tothe expanding need for providing quality and state of art technology solutions, Ceinsys has signed up technology partnerships with globally acclaimed technology giants namely Autodesk, Bentley, Digital Globe, ESRI, Hexagon, Aveva,Siemens, etc.The Company started its journey with 2D CAD design, which itself was a paradigm shift from manual to computers aided in 2017. The Company is a specialist in GIS & Engineering services solutions Company servicing clients across a range of corporate and government segments helping improve their engineering efficiency, support global footprint and improve competitiveness. Leveraging technology, domain knowledge & robust work planning methodology to ensure an effective delivery model for all their services projects, it emerged as a Partner-of-choice for leading Indian companies and Government. The Project teams seamlessly integrate into their client project development team & environment and act as a virtual extension of their GIS & Engineering enterprise solutions.In 2022, the Company acquired Allygrow Technologies Private Limited, a company that specializes in Automotive Engineering Services and has its presence in the US, Europe & Asia. In 2023, it established a new subsidiary called MEG-Next, focusing on soware product development, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and areas like Metaverse, Ed- Tech, and Gaming in 2023.