Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.42
5.42
5.42
5.42
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
26.79
25.66
24.77
24.15
Net Worth
32.21
31.08
30.19
29.57
Minority Interest
Debt
23.24
9.92
9.3
13.47
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.12
0.23
0.22
0.17
Total Liabilities
55.57
41.23
39.71
43.21
Fixed Assets
12.77
6.46
7.6
8.97
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
42.12
34.42
31.85
33.7
Inventories
42.52
37.24
32.26
36.23
Inventory Days
265.04
358.05
Sundry Debtors
18.8
20.59
19.53
22.4
Debtor Days
160.45
221.37
Other Current Assets
4.37
1.76
1.68
1.9
Sundry Creditors
-9.71
-12.23
-8.56
-10.58
Creditor Days
70.32
104.55
Other Current Liabilities
-13.86
-12.94
-13.06
-16.25
Cash
0.68
0.33
0.26
0.54
Total Assets
55.57
41.21
39.71
43.21
