Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHealthcare
Open₹152.1
Prev. Close₹149.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.02
Day's High₹152.1
Day's Low₹133.5
52 Week's High₹169.5
52 Week's Low₹84.01
Book Value₹84.57
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)48.95
P/E59.17
EPS2.52
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.42
5.42
5.42
5.42
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
26.79
25.66
24.77
24.15
Net Worth
32.21
31.08
30.19
29.57
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
44.42
36.93
55.61
56.05
yoy growth (%)
20.28
-33.59
-0.78
6.27
Raw materials
-19.65
-10.36
-24.28
-25.03
As % of sales
44.23
28.06
43.67
44.66
Employee costs
-10.77
-9.97
-10.67
-9.46
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
1.07
1.52
2.15
2.84
Depreciation
-1.52
-1.55
-1.55
-0.69
Tax paid
-0.44
-0.56
-0.85
-0.82
Working capital
-3.01
2.88
0.52
0.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
20.28
-33.59
-0.78
6.27
Op profit growth
-11.11
-13.7
10.21
19.56
EBIT growth
-16.35
-18.24
-5.45
19.09
Net profit growth
-34.79
-25.77
-35.73
30.75
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,176.4
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,301.5
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
732.65
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
857.5
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,090.1
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / MD / CEO
Vijay Majrekar
Executive Director / Whole Time Director / CFO
Anuradha Kashikar
E D & Wholetime Director
Devraj T Poojary
Independent Non Exe. Director
B S Limaye
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sunil C Modi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Jagadish B Shetty
Independent Non Exe. Director
N M Vora
Independent Director
AKASH SUNIL MODI
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1995, Centenial Surgical Suture is engaged in the manufacture and sale of surgical sutures in India. The company offers absorbable sutures that include natural and synthetic sutures and non absorbable sutures comprising needles for cardiovascular surgery, monofilament polyamide atraumatic needle suture combinations, monofilament stainless steel, and temporary pacemaker electrodes. It also provides female urinary incontinency sets, titanium haemostatic clips for cardiovascular surgery, non absorbable.
Read More
The Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹134.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd is ₹48.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd is 59.17 and 1.76 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd is ₹84.01 and ₹169.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.62%, 3 Years at 34.56%, 1 Year at 53.47%, 6 Month at 32.12%, 3 Month at 15.94% and 1 Month at 9.79%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.