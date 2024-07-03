iifl-logo-icon 1
Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd Share Price

134.1
(-10.06%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open152.1
  • Day's High152.1
  • 52 Wk High169.5
  • Prev. Close149.1
  • Day's Low133.5
  • 52 Wk Low 84.01
  • Turnover (lac)1.02
  • P/E59.17
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value84.57
  • EPS2.52
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)48.95
  • Div. Yield0
Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd KEY RATIOS

Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Aug, 2024

Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:38 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.88%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 46.88%

Non-Promoter- 53.11%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 53.11%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.42

5.42

5.42

5.42

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

26.79

25.66

24.77

24.15

Net Worth

32.21

31.08

30.19

29.57

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

44.42

36.93

55.61

56.05

yoy growth (%)

20.28

-33.59

-0.78

6.27

Raw materials

-19.65

-10.36

-24.28

-25.03

As % of sales

44.23

28.06

43.67

44.66

Employee costs

-10.77

-9.97

-10.67

-9.46

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

1.07

1.52

2.15

2.84

Depreciation

-1.52

-1.55

-1.55

-0.69

Tax paid

-0.44

-0.56

-0.85

-0.82

Working capital

-3.01

2.88

0.52

0.04

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

20.28

-33.59

-0.78

6.27

Op profit growth

-11.11

-13.7

10.21

19.56

EBIT growth

-16.35

-18.24

-5.45

19.09

Net profit growth

-34.79

-25.77

-35.73

30.75

No Record Found

Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,176.4

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,301.5

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

732.65

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

857.5

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,090.1

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / MD / CEO

Vijay Majrekar

Executive Director / Whole Time Director / CFO

Anuradha Kashikar

E D & Wholetime Director

Devraj T Poojary

Independent Non Exe. Director

B S Limaye

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sunil C Modi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Jagadish B Shetty

Independent Non Exe. Director

N M Vora

Independent Director

AKASH SUNIL MODI

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1995, Centenial Surgical Suture is engaged in the manufacture and sale of surgical sutures in India. The company offers absorbable sutures that include natural and synthetic sutures and non absorbable sutures comprising needles for cardiovascular surgery, monofilament polyamide atraumatic needle suture combinations, monofilament stainless steel, and temporary pacemaker electrodes. It also provides female urinary incontinency sets, titanium haemostatic clips for cardiovascular surgery, non absorbable.
Company FAQs

What is the Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd share price today?

The Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹134.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd is ₹48.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd is 59.17 and 1.76 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd is ₹84.01 and ₹169.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd?

Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.62%, 3 Years at 34.56%, 1 Year at 53.47%, 6 Month at 32.12%, 3 Month at 15.94% and 1 Month at 9.79%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 46.89 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 53.11 %

