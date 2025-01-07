Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
44.42
36.93
55.61
56.05
yoy growth (%)
20.28
-33.59
-0.78
6.27
Raw materials
-19.65
-10.36
-24.28
-25.03
As % of sales
44.23
28.06
43.67
44.66
Employee costs
-10.77
-9.97
-10.67
-9.46
As % of sales
24.24
27.02
19.19
16.89
Other costs
-9.55
-11.58
-14.85
-16.28
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.5
31.36
26.7
29.05
Operating profit
4.44
5
5.79
5.26
OPM
10.01
13.55
10.42
9.38
Depreciation
-1.52
-1.55
-1.55
-0.69
Interest expense
-1.89
-2.01
-2.18
-1.74
Other income
0.04
0.09
0.09
0.02
Profit before tax
1.07
1.52
2.15
2.84
Taxes
-0.44
-0.56
-0.85
-0.82
Tax rate
-41.63
-37.13
-39.86
-29.04
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.62
0.96
1.29
2.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.62
0.96
1.29
2.01
yoy growth (%)
-34.79
-25.77
-35.73
30.75
NPM
1.41
2.6
2.32
3.59
