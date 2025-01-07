iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

134.6
(0.34%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

44.42

36.93

55.61

56.05

yoy growth (%)

20.28

-33.59

-0.78

6.27

Raw materials

-19.65

-10.36

-24.28

-25.03

As % of sales

44.23

28.06

43.67

44.66

Employee costs

-10.77

-9.97

-10.67

-9.46

As % of sales

24.24

27.02

19.19

16.89

Other costs

-9.55

-11.58

-14.85

-16.28

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21.5

31.36

26.7

29.05

Operating profit

4.44

5

5.79

5.26

OPM

10.01

13.55

10.42

9.38

Depreciation

-1.52

-1.55

-1.55

-0.69

Interest expense

-1.89

-2.01

-2.18

-1.74

Other income

0.04

0.09

0.09

0.02

Profit before tax

1.07

1.52

2.15

2.84

Taxes

-0.44

-0.56

-0.85

-0.82

Tax rate

-41.63

-37.13

-39.86

-29.04

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.62

0.96

1.29

2.01

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.62

0.96

1.29

2.01

yoy growth (%)

-34.79

-25.77

-35.73

30.75

NPM

1.41

2.6

2.32

3.59

Centenial Surgic : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.