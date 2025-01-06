iifl-logo-icon 1
Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd Cash Flow Statement

134.1
(-10.06%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd

Centenial Surgic FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

1.07

1.52

2.15

2.84

Depreciation

-1.52

-1.55

-1.55

-0.69

Tax paid

-0.44

-0.56

-0.85

-0.82

Working capital

-3.01

2.88

0.52

0.04

Other operating items

Operating

-3.9

2.29

0.26

1.37

Capital expenditure

0.16

0.08

7.91

0.98

Free cash flow

-3.74

2.37

8.17

2.35

Equity raised

48.29

46.36

44.51

41.23

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-1.77

3.15

2.02

1.13

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

42.77

51.88

54.7

44.71

