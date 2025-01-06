Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
1.07
1.52
2.15
2.84
Depreciation
-1.52
-1.55
-1.55
-0.69
Tax paid
-0.44
-0.56
-0.85
-0.82
Working capital
-3.01
2.88
0.52
0.04
Other operating items
Operating
-3.9
2.29
0.26
1.37
Capital expenditure
0.16
0.08
7.91
0.98
Free cash flow
-3.74
2.37
8.17
2.35
Equity raised
48.29
46.36
44.51
41.23
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-1.77
3.15
2.02
1.13
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
42.77
51.88
54.7
44.71
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.