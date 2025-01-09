Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd Management Discussions

Your Companys management believes that it has been objective & prudent in making estimates and judgements relating to the financial statements & believes that these financial statements are a fair representation of your Companys operations and profits for the year. To survive and thrive, in a sector in constant transition, suture makers need to transform themselves. Analysts are of the view that "globalization" is no longer a matter of choice and suture businesses long-term success depends on it. The businesses that ride the next wave of growth will be those that understand the trends and refine their strategies, business models and portfolios according to a truly Indian mindset.

A. Industry structure and developments

The global surgical sutures market is witnessing steady growth primarily due to the increasing number of surgical procedures performed globally. The favourable reimbursement scenario for several surgical procedures and the launch of advanced sutures are further contributing to the growth of this market. However, the presence of alternative wound care management products and the growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries are some of the factors expected to limit the growth of this market to a certain extent. The Company registered sales of Rs. 5,118.89 lakhs in the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and net profit after tax of Rs.113.42 Lakhs. The technical functioning of the manufacturing facility as indicated by the above-mentioned results, the capacity utilisations was quite satisfactory and production levels has selectively improved as required.

Based on type, the market has been segmented into absorbable and non-absorbable sutures. In 2017, absorbable suture accounted for the largest share of the market and is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the ability of the suture to provide temporary support to wound until it heals significantly. Furthermore, it is cost effective as it dissolves in the body after a certain period. Non-absorbable sutures are majorly used on skin wound closure where stitches can be removed after few weeks or in a stressful internal environment where absorbable sutures are unable to fulfil the requirement. Special silk, stainless steel wires, synthetics polypropylene, polyester, and nylon are the major material used for non-absorbable sutures.

Based on the type of filament, the sutures market has been segmented into monofilament and multifilament sutures. Multifilament accounted for the maximum market share due to its greater strength, more flexibility, and pliability. Increased number of complicated surgeries, availability of more products, and high cost over monovalent sutures are likely to drive the segment in the coming years.

Based on application, the surgical sutures market is divided into ophthalmic surgery, cardiovascular surgery, orthopaedic surgery, neurological surgery, and others. Cardiovascular surgery accounted for the largest market share and is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing incidence rate of cardiovascular diseases and technological advancements in diagnostics, imaging, and surgical tools. The others segment includes gynaecology and obstetrics surgery, urology, gastrointestinal surgery, general surgery, and oral surgery.

The increasing number of obese population and rise in the number of womens health issues are likely to drive this segment significantly over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period owing to the introduction of technologically advanced products due to investment by market players in this region, high volume of surgeries, and growing consumer disposable income levels. China, Japan, and India are the major markets in the Asia Pacific region. Increasing medical tourism is another key factor for the rise in the number of surgical procedures and thereby sutures market in the region. Finished goods prices witnessed a sudden drop.

Thankfully, due to your companys wide range of products and through an optimum mix of inventory management and buying strategy, we could withstand this shock, and this partially impacted the profit margins during the year.

Quality

We have been able to create a consistent and credible track record of excellence due to our determined efforts to sustain world-class infrastructure and quality standards. We are continuously delivering and exceeding the expectations of our surgeons. We follow the philosophy of ‘Quality for all patients and Surgeons. Across all our manufacturing sites, we have put in place quality systems that cover all areas of business processes from supply chain to medical device delivery to ensure consistent quality, efficiency and safety of products. Regular audit programmes validate our attempts to deliver consistent quality. Quality risk management procedures are established and followed for internal audits, failure inquiries and implementation of permanent corrective measures.

Our quality management systems are continually monitored, evaluated, and upgraded to meet evolving industry regulations and best practices. We continue to strengthen the quality process with the implementation of digitisation and Quality Management System (QMS) tools. The use of these tools enables us to keep pace with the growing number of processes and documentation in R&D and manage compliance and risk efficiently. Your Company has been consistently meeting the Quality Objectives of ISO 9001:2015, ISO 13485:2016, WHO-GMP, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018 and medical devices are in conformity to medical device directives 93/42/EEC, Medical Device Rules, 2017.

B. Opportunities and Threats

The surgical industry depends largely on new surgical applications and surgeries. In the last few years, the increase in the allocation of funds for such purposes has been on the increase and as such the opportunity of growth in surgical items is unlimited. However, there exists untapped potential in the nursing home sector. The Company has arrangement / understanding with various distribution markets and sell various items which are required in the nursing home market.

The Company continued to mitigate the risk of this volatility by effecting payments towards our imports out of our Export Earnings as much as possible and by taking adequate cover. To negate the impact of competition, our competitors have for long been dumping their medical devices / products in the Indian market at low prices. The possibility of competitors pursuing an irrational pricing approach cannot be ruled out. This may create pressure on our margins. Sentiment-driven currency changes can also impact domestic prices and profitability. The country is expecting a normal monsoon this year, any shortfall may lead to fall in the rural demand thereby unfavourably impacting some patients / user segments.

C. Product Performance

The overall growth of business in the country has not been upto the desired levels because of restricted funding. However, in view of unrestricted imports, competition, sales and profitability of the Company has been affected.

D. Outlook

During the current financial year there has been a slight improvement in the market conditions resulting in an increase in despatches and satisfactory sales price realisations. It is expected that this trend will continue. Further, slow growth rate of the Indian economy has been projected and the Company expects its growth to be slow.

E. Risks and Concerns

Your Company has from its inception been conscious and has regularly evaluated the risks and threats that control it and converted these threats into opportunities to its best advantage. The management believes that your

Companys business is subject to a number of risks. Many of the components of the regulatory regime are established or articulated by the relevant regulatory authorities, including Food and Drug Administration & CDSCO. The Risk Management in your Company has been functioning effectively and has been contributing to the mitigation of the risks that would have otherwise impacted our Company.

F. Internal control systems and their adequacy

Your Company has a proper and adequate system of internal controls to ensure that all assets are safeguarded and protected against loss from unauthorised use or disposition and that transaction are authorised, recorded and reported correctly. The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors regularly reviews the findings of the internal auditors, adequacy of internal controls, financial controls, compliance with the accounting standards, as well as recommends to the Board, the adoption of the quarterly and annual results of the Company and appointment of auditors. The Audit Committee also reviews the related party transactions, entered by the Company during each quarter. Further, the Secretarial Auditors review on periodical basis through their own systems and check list the compliances part with respect to the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, as amended and other SEBI regulations as may be applicable to the Company.

G. Discussion on financial performance with respect to operational performance

The Financial Statements comply in all material aspects with Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) notified under

Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the ‘Act) [Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015] and other relevant provisions of the Act. The Company remains a zero-debt company. The Company had also approached CRISIL Limited for review of its existing ratings, which had assigned CRISIL A3 (Reaffirmed) for its Non-Fund based

Bank Facilities. The Companys performance about the domestic sales volumes, remained reasonable for the year on account of slight slowdown and competition experienced at domestic surgeries in medical industry. On the export business front, despite stiff competition, your company successfully exported to strategic accounts with wide range of products and thus achieved a healthy growth. By a combination of a better product mix helped by speciality products and continual improvement in the efficiency of operations the Company has managed to keep its operating margins at reasonable levels for all the four quarters, although during second half the EBIDTA levels, dropped due to slowdown, falling prices and some legacy input costs on account of our inevitable coverage of 2-3 months.

Summary of the financial performance of the Company is presented below: Rs. in Lakhs

For the year ended March 31 2024 2023 Net Profit before Depreciation & Taxation 266.10 276.75 Less : Depreciation 138.79 129.96 Provision for Deferred Taxation (10.39) 1.17 Provision for Taxation / Written Off 24.25 56.53 Net Profit/(Loss) 113.44 88.59 Add : Balance from Last Year 2,565.97 2,477.39 Prior Period Profit adjustments - - Less : Appropriation 0.00 0.00 Transfer to Reserves Profit / (Loss) carried to Balance Sheet 2,679.39 2,565.97

During the year under review, the Company achieved a profit before tax of Rs. 127.30 lakhs as compared to Rs. 146.29 lakhs in 2022 - 2023. Pursuant to the SEBI (LODR), (Amendment), Regulations, 2018, the key financial ratios viz., Debtors Turnover, Inventory Turnover, Operating Profit Margin (%), Net Profit (%) and Return on Net Worth do not exceed the threshold of 25 % or more as compared to the immediately preceding financial year.

H. Material Development in Human Resources & Industrial Relation

Significant efforts have also been made to further strengthen the Companys Performance by the Management. The employee strength of the Company as on March 31, 2024 was 274. Talented and skilled manpower is an important enabler for a Company to grow and maintain competitiveness. Human resources are considered as most important and valuable assets of your Company.

Focus was kept on acquisition, retention and development of necessary skilled manpower keeping in view our current operations requirement as well as the future business expansion and growth plans, particularly the Murbad, Thane plant. Innovative incentive schemes are designed and implemented as a motivational and retention strategy. Company continues to conduct employee trainings across several functions pertaining to technical, behavioural / general, health safety and environment and ISO standards. ‘Managerial Skill Development training programs are conducted to enhance the soft skills of potential managers.

A regular employee performance evaluation system is in place to evaluate the individual performances as well as determining their development needs and future potential. Your company has complied with all the regulations pertaining to Factory, Labour and other applicable laws and very cordial Industrial Relations are maintained with the employees. The Management strives to maintain a climate of openness, fairness, equality and respect for individuals leading to industrial harmony, mutual trust and teamwork. Industrial relations at the plant of the Company remained cordial during the year 2023 - 2024 under review. Refer to Annexure D of Directors Report.

I. Details of significant changes (i.e. change of 25% or more as compared to the immediately previous financial year) in key financial ratios, along with detailed explanations therefore, including:

Ratio as on Ratio 2024 2023 Comments Debtors Turnover 1.76 1.73 Increased sales & better collection has resulted in improvement of ratio. Inventory Turnover Ratio 0.13 0.15 Decrease in Inventory Turnover ratio is due to higher levels of closing Inventory maintained in the current year as compared to last year. Interest Coverage Ratio - - Our company does not have any outstanding debt. Current Ratio 1.99 2.04 Reduction in the ratio is due to increase in Borrowings. Debt Equity Ratio 0.43 0.19 The increase in the debt-equity ratio is because the company has taken on more debt relative to its equity. Debt Service Coverage Ratio 4.16 3.21 The increase in the debt-equity ratio is because the company has taken on more debt relative to its equity. Return on Equity Ratio 3.52 2.85 Increase of ratio is an improvement in the companys profitability relative to shareholders equity. Net Capital Turnover Ratio 1.05 1.17 Decrease in this ratio is because of fresh capital employed by way borrowings. Net Profit Ratio 0.02 0.02 Unchanged Net Profit Ratio is due to same level of changes in Net profit to net sales.

J. Details of any change in Return on Net Worth as compared to the immediately previous financial year along with a detailed explanation thereof.

The net worth of our company has improved to Rs.3,221.83 Lakhs in comparison to prior year of Rs.3108.40 Lakhs.

K. Economic Environment

Indias economy has received a boost from various factors, such as the presence of a young and tech-savvy population and a strong emphasis on innovation. Despite facing headwinds from global geopolitical events, the economy is anticipated to grow 6.3% for the current fiscal year FY24, as per the World Bank. The government has taken steps to improve healthcare access, with initiatives like the Ayushman Bharat programme, which aims to provide free healthcare insurance coverage to more than 500 million people, and the National Health Stack, which aims to create a unified digital healthcare system across India. These measures are expected to fuel the economys growth and contribute to better health outcomes for the population. Your Company outperformed from the previous year in its operations. Keeping our surgeons and patients as our top-most priority and delivering high quality medical devices and other products & services on a sustained basis, your Company recorded 3.65% growth in the financial year 2023 - 2024 in comparison to prior year.

L. Research and Development

The Company has achieved the following through Research and Development:

Development of new value-added Medical Devices like surgical threads.

Process improvements resulting in better yields and further improvement in Quality of Medical Devices and other products.

M. Energy Conservation

Regular studies are carried out to ascertain the quantitative energy consumption patterns, variances are analysed and corrective actions taken. The Company is continuously working towards further improvements in energy consumption levels.

N. Health, Safety and Environment

During the period under review, medical check-up of all regular employees has been carried out. All requirements pertaining to pollution control, environmental protection and safety have been complied with. Employees have been trained to observe the guidelines relating to safety, health and environment.

O. Companys Philosophy on Code of Governance

Philosophy of your Company on Corporate Governance envisages the attainment of the highest levels of transparency, accountability and equity, in all facets of its operations. Your Company believes that all its operations and actions must serve the underlying goal of enhancing overall shareholder value, over a sustained period of time.

P. Cautionary Note

The Statements made in this report are forward-looking and are made on the basis of certain assumptions and expectations of future events. The Company cannot guarantee that these forward-looking statements will be realized, though they are set out based on anticipated results and management plans. The Companys actual results, performance or achievements are subject to risk, uncertainties and even inaccurate assumptions, which could thus differ materially from those projected in any such forward looking statements. The Board of Directors of the Company assumes no responsibility in respect of the forward-looking statements mentioned herein, which may differ in future on account of subsequent developments, events or otherwise and the Company is under no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements on the basis of subsequent developments, information, future events or otherwise.

Q. Cautionary Note regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and reflect managements assumptions, views, plans, objectives and projections about the future. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "plans," "expects," "will," "anticipates," "estimates" and other words of similar meaning in conjunction with, among other things: discussions of future operations; expected operating results and financial performance; impact of planned acquisitions and dispositions; the Companys strategy for growth; product development; regulatory approvals; market position and expenditures. Because forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding future events, they are subject to uncertainties, risks and changes that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Companys control.

Investors should realize that if underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, the Companys actual results and financial condition could vary materially from expectations and projections expressed or implied in its forward-looking statements. Investors are therefore cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

R. Risks Related to Medical Device / Product Development, Market Success and Competition

? Challenges and uncertainties inherent in innovation and development of new and improved medical devices / products and technologies on which the Companys continued growth and success depend, including uncertainty of outcomes, additional analysis of existing data, obtaining regulatory approvals, and surgeon access, and initial and continued commercial success;

? Challenges to the Companys ability to obtain and protect adequate marketing material and other important matters related to medical device markets, and the impact of market share losses;

? Increasingly aggressive and frequent challenges to the Companys medical devices / products by competitors and others seeking to launch competing generic, biosimilar or other products and other decision makers to such challenges, potentially resulting in loss of market exclusivity and rapid decline in sales for the relevant product sooner than expected;

? Competition in research and development of new and improved products, processes and technologies, which can result in product and process obsolescence;

? Competition to reach agreement with third parties for collaboration, licensing, development and marketing agreements for products and technologies;

? Competition based on cost-effectiveness, product performance, technological advances and patents attained by competitors; and

? Allegations that the Companys products infringe the patents and other intellectual property rights of third parties, which could adversely affect the Companys ability to sell the products in question and require the payment of money damages and future royalties.

S. Risks Related to Product Liability, Litigation and Regulatory Activity

? Product efficacy or safety concerns, whether or not based on scientific evidence, potentially resulting in product withdrawals, recalls, regulatory action on the part of the CDSCO / FDA, declining sales, reputational damage, increased litigation expense and share price impact;

? Impact, including declining sales and reputational damage, of significant litigation or government action adverse to the Company, including product liability claims and allegations related to medical devices marketing practices and strategies;

? Impact of an adverse judgment or settlement and the adequacy of reserves related to legal proceedings, including patent litigation, product liability, personal injury claims, securities class actions, government investigations, employment and other legal proceedings;

? Increased scrutiny of the health care industry by government agencies and state attorneys general resulting in investigations and prosecutions, which carry the risk of significant civil and criminal penalties, including, but not limited to, debarment from government business;

? Potential changes to applicable laws and regulations affecting India and domestic operations, including relating to: approval of new products; licensing and patent rights; sales and promotion of health care medical devices; access to, and reimbursement and pricing for, health care medical devices; environmental protection and sourcing of raw materials;

? Compliance with local regulations and laws that may restrict the Companys ability to manufacture or sell its medical devices in relevant markets including, requirements to comply with medical device reporting regulations and other requirements such as the CDSCO / FDA / Medical Devices Regulations;

T. Risks Related to the Companys Strategic Initiatives and Healthcare Market Trends

? Pricing pressures resulting from trends toward health care cost containment, including the continued consolidation among health care providers and other market participants, trends toward managed care, the shift toward governments increasingly becoming the primary payers of health care expenses, significant new entrants to the health care markets seeking to reduce costs and government pressure on companies to voluntarily reduce costs and price increases;

? Restricted spending patterns of individual, institutional and governmental purchasers of health care medical devices due to economic hardship and budgetary constraints;

? Challenges to the Companys ability to realize its strategy for growth including through externally sourced innovations, marketing agreements and the potential heightened costs of any such external arrangements due to competitive pressures;

? The potential that the expected benefits and opportunities related to past and ongoing restructuring actions may not be realized or may take longer to realize than expected. Risks Related to Economic Conditions, Financial Markets and Operating domestically;

? Impact of inflation and fluctuations in interest rates and currency exchange rates and the potential effect of such fluctuations on revenues, expenses and resulting margins;

? Potential changes in export / import and trade laws, regulations and policies of the India and other countries, including any increased trade restrictions or tariffs and potential medical devices importation legislation;

? The impact on international operations from financial instability in international economies, sovereign risk, possible imposition of governmental controls and restrictive economic policies, and unstable international governments and legal systems;

? Changes to global climate, extreme weather and natural disasters that could affect demand for the Companys medical devices, cause disruptions in manufacturing and distribution networks, alter the availability of medical devices within the supply chain, and affect the overall design and integrity of the Companys medical devices and operations; and

? The impact of armed conflicts and terrorist attacks in INDIA and other parts of the world including social and economic disruptions and instability of financial and other markets.

U. Risks Related to Supply Chain and Operations

? Difficulties and delays in manufacturing, internally through third party providers or otherwise within the supply chain, that may lead to voluntary or involuntary business interruptions or shutdowns, medical devices shortages, withdrawals or suspensions of medical devices from the market, and potential regulatory action;

? Interruptions and breaches of the Companys information or those of the Companys vendors which, could result in reputational, competitive, operational or other business harm as well as financial costs and regulatory action;

? Reliance on global supply chains and production and distribution processes that are complex and subject to increasing regulatory requirements that may adversely affect supply, sourcing and pricing of materials used in the Companys medical devices; and

? The potential that the expected benefits and opportunities related to restructuring actions contemplated for the global supply chain, may not be realized or may take longer to realize than expected, including due to any required approvals from applicable regulatory authorities. Disruptions associated with the announced global supply chain actions may adversely affect supply and sourcing of medical devices materials used in the Companys medical devices.

Investors also should carefully read the Risk Factors described in this Annual Report for a description of certain risks that could, among other things, cause the Companys actual results to differ materially from those expressed in its forward-looking statements. Investors should understand that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors and should not consider the risks described above and in to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. The Company does not undertake to publicly update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information or future events or developments.