Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

CENTENIAL SURGICAL SUTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015. 2. To approve the Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the half year ended September 30 2024. 3. Cash Flow Statement for the half year ended September 30 2024. 4. Any other business with the permission of chair. 1). Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. 2). Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the half year ended September 30, 2024. 3). Cash Flow Statement for the half year ended September 30, 2024. 4). Related party transaction for the half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

CENTENIAL SURGICAL SUTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015. 2. To consider and approve appointment of M/s. HSPN & Associates LLP. Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-2025. 3. To consider and approve appointment of M/s. Utsav Shah & Associates Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-2025. 4. To consider and approve re-appointment of Shri Vijay Majrekar (DIN: 00804808) as a Managing Director of the Company for further period of 05 (Five) years. 5. To approve the Book-closure dates as per Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 for the purpose of 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company. 6. To fix the Date Time and Venue for convening 29th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company and approve the Draft Notice for the same. 7. Any other business with the permission of chair. 1). Approval of Standalone UFR for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 as per Reg 33 of SEBI (LODR) Reg, 2015. 2). Limited Review Report for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. 3). Notice of 29th e-AGM FY 2023-24. 4). Dates of closure of the Share Transfer Books & Register of Members as per Reg 42 (2) of the SEBI (LODR) for the purpose of 29th e-AGM to be held on Friday the Sept 27, 2024. 5). Venue, Day, Date & time of the 29th e-AGM. 6). Fixation of Cut-off date to record the entitlement of the Shareholders to cast their votes at the 29th AGM. 7). Appointment of HSPN & Associates LLP, CS as the Secretarial Auditor for the FY 2024-25 to conduct the Secretarial Audit. 8). Appointment of M/s. Utsav Shah & Associates, CA, Internal Auditor for the FY 2024-2025 to conduct the Internal Audit. Further, the Board defers to the proposal of Re-appointment of Vijay Majrekar (DIN: 00804808) as a MD. The said meeting commenced at 02:35 p.m. & concluded at 03:30 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 20 May 2024

CENTENIAL SURGICAL SUTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To approve Standalone Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. 2) Any other business with the permission of chair. With reference to the above captioned subject, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Tuesday, the May 28, 2024 approved the following: 1). Approval of Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. 2). Also, note that Statutory Auditors of the Company have issued the Auditors Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 with unmodified opinion pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI(LODR), Regulations, 2015. 3). Disclosure of Related Party Transaction pursuant to Regulation 23(9) of the SEBI(LODR), Regulations, 2015. The said meeting commenced at 03:35 p.m. and concluded at 04:35 p.m. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Apr 2024 25 Apr 2024

CENTENIAL SURGICAL SUTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1). To consider and approve the postal ballot notice. 2). To appoint scrutinizer for the postal ballot. 3). Regularisation of additional Independent Non-Executive Directors of the Company. 4). Increasing borrowing power pursuant to section 180(1)(c) of the Companies Act 2023. 5). Any other business with permission of chair. Meeting held on Monday, the April 29, 2024 at 07.15 p.m. in which the Board has approved the following: 1. Approval of Notice of Postal Ballot seeking consent of the Members through electronic voting (remote e-voting) in relation to following special resolution: (a) Appointment of Ms. Ridhima Limaye (DIN: 10256393) as an INED of the Company for a period of 05 years w.e.f. April 1, 2024. (b) Appointment of Shri Anuj Shah (DIN: 10256390) as an INED of the Company a period of 05 years w.e.f. April 1, 2024. (c) Appointment of Shri Akash Modi (DIN: 08698016) as an INED of the Company a period of 05 years w.e.f. April 1, 2024. (d) To consider & approve for giving authorisation to BOD u/s 180(1)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013: (e) To approve & amend material RPT limits with promoter. 2. Approval of Calendar of events for conducting the Postal Ballot seeking approval of the members. The meeting was concluded at 07.45 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/04/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Mar 2024 29 Mar 2024

With reference to the above captioned subject, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Friday, March 29, 2024 at 04.00 p.m. approved the following : 1). The retirement of Shri Sunil C. Modi (DIN : 03103966), upon cessation of his second term as Independent Non-Executive Director w.e.f. March 31, 2024. 2). The retirement Shri Bhushan S. Limaye (DIN : 00804930), upon cessation of his second term as Independent Non-Executive Director w.e.f. March 31, 2024. 3). The retirement Shri Jagadish B. Shetty (DIN : 00731896), upon cessation of his second term as Independent Non-Executive Director w.e.f. March 31, 2024. 4). Reconstitution of the Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Stakeholders Relationship Committee of the Board due to cessation of Independent Non-Executive Directors, the composition of the Committees w.e.f April 1 2024 as attached

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024