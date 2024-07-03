Incorporated in 1995, Centenial Surgical Suture is engaged in the manufacture and sale of surgical sutures in India. The company offers absorbable sutures that include natural and synthetic sutures and non absorbable sutures comprising needles for cardiovascular surgery, monofilament polyamide atraumatic needle suture combinations, monofilament stainless steel, and temporary pacemaker electrodes. It also provides female urinary incontinency sets, titanium haemostatic clips for cardiovascular surgery, non absorbable.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.