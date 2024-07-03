Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd Summary

Incorporated in 1995, Centenial Surgical Suture is engaged in the manufacture and sale of surgical sutures in India. The company offers absorbable sutures that include natural and synthetic sutures and non absorbable sutures comprising needles for cardiovascular surgery, monofilament polyamide atraumatic needle suture combinations, monofilament stainless steel, and temporary pacemaker electrodes. It also provides female urinary incontinency sets, titanium haemostatic clips for cardiovascular surgery, non absorbable.