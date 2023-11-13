|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2023
|8 Dec 2023
|CHANNEL NINE ENTERTAINMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2023 ,inter alia, to consider and approve unaudited Financial Results for half year ended on 30th September, 2023
