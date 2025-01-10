Chartered Logistics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.93
9.93
9.93
9.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
35.01
34.34
34.17
33.58
Net Worth
44.94
44.27
44.1
43.51
Minority Interest
Debt
20.71
38.95
45.42
55.83
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.67
3.31
3.32
3.33
Total Liabilities
68.32
86.53
92.84
102.67
Fixed Assets
20.98
24.58
27.77
32.15
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.18
0.53
0.51
0.91
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.51
0.65
0.28
0.02
Networking Capital
43.82
55.71
57.4
61.27
Inventories
3.38
3.5
3.23
3.12
Inventory Days
8.66
Sundry Debtors
26.13
32.14
33.65
36.3
Debtor Days
100.76
Other Current Assets
19.3
21.27
21.99
23.27
Sundry Creditors
-1.02
-0.73
-0.69
-0.56
Creditor Days
1.55
Other Current Liabilities
-3.97
-0.47
-0.78
-0.86
Cash
2.84
5.06
6.87
8.32
Total Assets
68.33
86.53
92.83
102.67
