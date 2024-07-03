iifl-logo-icon 1
Chartered Logistics Ltd Share Price

12.41
(1.47%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:50:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open12.49
  • Day's High12.84
  • 52 Wk High14.19
  • Prev. Close12.23
  • Day's Low12.25
  • 52 Wk Low 5.87
  • Turnover (lac)79.35
  • P/E47.04
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value5.27
  • EPS0.26
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)123.28
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Chartered Logistics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Chartered Logistics Ltd Corporate Action

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Aug, 2024

arrow

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

28 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Chartered Logistics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Chartered Logistics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:00 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.46%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 44.46%

Non-Promoter- 0.11%

Institutions: 0.10%

Non-Institutions: 55.43%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Chartered Logistics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.93

9.93

9.93

9.93

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

35.01

34.34

34.17

33.58

Net Worth

44.94

44.27

44.1

43.51

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

131.49

143.44

140.39

155.8

yoy growth (%)

-8.33

2.17

-9.89

-5.12

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.85

-2.33

-2.15

-1.72

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.38

0.09

1.35

15.73

Depreciation

-3.07

-3.09

-2.24

-2.07

Tax paid

0.02

0.41

-1.1

-3.93

Working capital

-5.88

-7.87

19.57

-12.24

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-8.33

2.17

-9.89

-5.12

Op profit growth

-33.72

11.36

-62.92

94.88

EBIT growth

-36.88

-6.45

-66.72

56.2

Net profit growth

-560.99

106.06

-97.88

89.64

No Record Found

Chartered Logistics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

785.25

37.2247,844.84371.051.462,283.03199.7

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

341.95

199.9725,400.3319.0902,019.96131.49

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,812.5

59.916,166.0660.760.371,448.46628.82

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,155.3

24.549,002.8682.50.6998.5234.86

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

BLACKBUCK

453.35

08,000.66-269.78097.6349.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Chartered Logistics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Lalit Kumar Gandhi

Independent Director

Sandeep M Shah

Whole-time Director

Harsh Gandhi

Independent Director

Priyanka Kishorbhai Gola

Independent Director

Dipesh Fulchand Gundesha

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Hirvita Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Chartered Logistics Ltd

Summary

Established in 1995 as trademark logistics company, Chartered Logistics Limited (CLL) offers world class services like road transport services, special warehousing services, cost & freight services, etc. right from the point of origin till the final point of destination. CLL is a renowned service provider, offering cost effective and highly trusted Road Transportation Services, Cost & Freight Services, Special Warehousing Services, etc. Some of the key features of Companys road transportation services comprises of door-to-door services, project works, and options of customized carrier as per customers need. It is having a large fleet (approximately 300) of owned and attached vehicles. It provides a comprehensive supply chain expertise and logistics infrastructure that work seamlessly to ensure highly cost-effective solutions. In 2011, the Company expanded its business and purchased 45 new Trucks having gross loading capacity of 40 metric tones per Truck. In 2012, it entered into a business with Gail India Ltd. The Company is the backbone of successful B2B operations in the fast-paced realm of modern commerce, seamless logistics, etc. It understand the critical role logistics plays in enhancing business efficiency, reducing costs, and improving customer satisfaction. Essentially, a freight forwarder acts as an intermediary, coordinating and optimizing the shipping process for businesses engaged in international trade. Logistics companies provide reverse logistics services to
Company FAQs

What is the Chartered Logistics Ltd share price today?

The Chartered Logistics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹12.41 today.

What is the Market Cap of Chartered Logistics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Chartered Logistics Ltd is ₹123.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Chartered Logistics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Chartered Logistics Ltd is 47.04 and 2.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Chartered Logistics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Chartered Logistics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Chartered Logistics Ltd is ₹5.87 and ₹14.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Chartered Logistics Ltd?

Chartered Logistics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.45%, 3 Years at 8.59%, 1 Year at 69.63%, 6 Month at 16.92%, 3 Month at 17.03% and 1 Month at 12.62%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Chartered Logistics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Chartered Logistics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 44.47 %
Institutions - 0.10 %
Public - 55.43 %

