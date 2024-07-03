Summary

Established in 1995 as trademark logistics company, Chartered Logistics Limited (CLL) offers world class services like road transport services, special warehousing services, cost & freight services, etc. right from the point of origin till the final point of destination. CLL is a renowned service provider, offering cost effective and highly trusted Road Transportation Services, Cost & Freight Services, Special Warehousing Services, etc. Some of the key features of Companys road transportation services comprises of door-to-door services, project works, and options of customized carrier as per customers need. It is having a large fleet (approximately 300) of owned and attached vehicles. It provides a comprehensive supply chain expertise and logistics infrastructure that work seamlessly to ensure highly cost-effective solutions. In 2011, the Company expanded its business and purchased 45 new Trucks having gross loading capacity of 40 metric tones per Truck. In 2012, it entered into a business with Gail India Ltd. The Company is the backbone of successful B2B operations in the fast-paced realm of modern commerce, seamless logistics, etc. It understand the critical role logistics plays in enhancing business efficiency, reducing costs, and improving customer satisfaction. Essentially, a freight forwarder acts as an intermediary, coordinating and optimizing the shipping process for businesses engaged in international trade. Logistics companies provide reverse logistics services to

Read More