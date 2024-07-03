Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorLogistics
Open₹12.49
Prev. Close₹12.23
Turnover(Lac.)₹79.35
Day's High₹12.84
Day's Low₹12.25
52 Week's High₹14.19
52 Week's Low₹5.87
Book Value₹5.27
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)123.28
P/E47.04
EPS0.26
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.93
9.93
9.93
9.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
35.01
34.34
34.17
33.58
Net Worth
44.94
44.27
44.1
43.51
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
131.49
143.44
140.39
155.8
yoy growth (%)
-8.33
2.17
-9.89
-5.12
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1.85
-2.33
-2.15
-1.72
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.38
0.09
1.35
15.73
Depreciation
-3.07
-3.09
-2.24
-2.07
Tax paid
0.02
0.41
-1.1
-3.93
Working capital
-5.88
-7.87
19.57
-12.24
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-8.33
2.17
-9.89
-5.12
Op profit growth
-33.72
11.36
-62.92
94.88
EBIT growth
-36.88
-6.45
-66.72
56.2
Net profit growth
-560.99
106.06
-97.88
89.64
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
785.25
|37.22
|47,844.84
|371.05
|1.46
|2,283.03
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
341.95
|199.97
|25,400.33
|19.09
|0
|2,019.96
|131.49
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,812.5
|59.9
|16,166.06
|60.76
|0.37
|1,448.46
|628.82
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,155.3
|24.54
|9,002.86
|82.5
|0.6
|998.5
|234.86
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
453.35
|0
|8,000.66
|-269.78
|0
|97.63
|49.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Lalit Kumar Gandhi
Independent Director
Sandeep M Shah
Whole-time Director
Harsh Gandhi
Independent Director
Priyanka Kishorbhai Gola
Independent Director
Dipesh Fulchand Gundesha
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Hirvita Shah
Reports by Chartered Logistics Ltd
Summary
Established in 1995 as trademark logistics company, Chartered Logistics Limited (CLL) offers world class services like road transport services, special warehousing services, cost & freight services, etc. right from the point of origin till the final point of destination. CLL is a renowned service provider, offering cost effective and highly trusted Road Transportation Services, Cost & Freight Services, Special Warehousing Services, etc. Some of the key features of Companys road transportation services comprises of door-to-door services, project works, and options of customized carrier as per customers need. It is having a large fleet (approximately 300) of owned and attached vehicles. It provides a comprehensive supply chain expertise and logistics infrastructure that work seamlessly to ensure highly cost-effective solutions. In 2011, the Company expanded its business and purchased 45 new Trucks having gross loading capacity of 40 metric tones per Truck. In 2012, it entered into a business with Gail India Ltd. The Company is the backbone of successful B2B operations in the fast-paced realm of modern commerce, seamless logistics, etc. It understand the critical role logistics plays in enhancing business efficiency, reducing costs, and improving customer satisfaction. Essentially, a freight forwarder acts as an intermediary, coordinating and optimizing the shipping process for businesses engaged in international trade. Logistics companies provide reverse logistics services to
Read More
The Chartered Logistics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹12.41 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Chartered Logistics Ltd is ₹123.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Chartered Logistics Ltd is 47.04 and 2.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Chartered Logistics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Chartered Logistics Ltd is ₹5.87 and ₹14.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Chartered Logistics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.45%, 3 Years at 8.59%, 1 Year at 69.63%, 6 Month at 16.92%, 3 Month at 17.03% and 1 Month at 12.62%.
