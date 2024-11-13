Board Meeting 28 Dec 2024 28 Dec 2024

ALLOTMENT OF EQUITY SHARES ON CONVERSION OF CONVERTIBLE WARRANT Allotment of 2,09,00,000 Equity Shares on Conversion of Convertible Warrants

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

CHARTERED LOGISTICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To Consider the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results prepared under Ind-AS along with a Limited Review Report by the Statutory Auditors for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Aug 2024 24 Aug 2024

CHARTERED LOGISTICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the sale of immovable property pursuant to Section 180(1)(a) read with Section 188 of the Companies Act 2013. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.08.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

CHARTERED LOGISTICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results prepared under Ind-AS alongwith a Limited Review Report by the Statutory Auditors for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. (ii)Adoption of new format of AOA and MOA. (iii) Draft Director Report for Financial Year 2023-24. (iV) Take not of Compliance status of the Company pertaining to SEBI PIT Regulations. (v) Any other Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 16 May 2024

CHARTERED LOGISTICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.the Standalone Audited Financial Results (Under Ind AS) For the Quarter and Year Ended On 31st March 2024 2.B. To Invest the Funds of the Company by Incorporating the WOS in GIFT IFSC. 3.C. To apply the Name of the Company with Prefix Chartered and to Provide NOC for Incorporation of WOS. 4.D. To provide NOC to use Trademark Chartered for Incorporation of WOS. 5.E. Any Other Business with The Permission of Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 24th May, 2024 Audited and Standalone Financial Result for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024) Appointment of Internal Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 10 May 2024 10 May 2024

Allotment of 30000000 Warrants convertible into 30000000 Equity Shares of Rs.1/-(Face Value) each.

Board Meeting 28 Mar 2024 22 Mar 2024

CHARTERED LOGISTICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/03/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1) To consider proposal of Fund Raising through Issue of Shares /Share Warrants on the basis of preferential allotment in accordance with the provision of Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements Regulation, 2018, as amended; 2) To deliberate the proposal of establishment of Subsidiary Company in GIFT IFSC. Approved issue of 3,00,00,000 Convertible Warrant into Equity shares of INR 1/- each on preferential basis/Private Placement to others (i.e. persons/entities not forming part of the promoter and promoter group) at Rs.7.80/- Per Shares, in compliance with applicable provisions of SEBI ICDR Regulations, 2018, as amended; subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company and such other regulatory/statutory approval as may be required. The details as required under Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations with respect to issuance of securities are enclosed as Annexure A. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/03/2024)

