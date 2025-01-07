iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Chartered Logistics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

13.45
(5.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:11:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Chartered Logistics Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

131.49

143.44

140.39

155.8

yoy growth (%)

-8.33

2.17

-9.89

-5.12

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.85

-2.33

-2.15

-1.72

As % of sales

1.4

1.62

1.53

1.1

Other costs

-124.1

-132.75

-130.73

-133.84

As % of sales (Other Cost)

94.37

92.54

93.11

85.9

Operating profit

5.53

8.35

7.5

20.24

OPM

4.21

5.82

5.34

12.99

Depreciation

-3.07

-3.09

-2.24

-2.07

Interest expense

-6.63

-6.62

-5.83

-5.86

Other income

1.77

1.46

1.92

3.44

Profit before tax

-2.38

0.09

1.35

15.73

Taxes

0.02

0.41

-1.1

-3.93

Tax rate

-0.93

435.24

-81.6

-24.98

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2.36

0.51

0.24

11.8

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-2.36

0.51

0.24

11.8

yoy growth (%)

-560.99

106.06

-97.88

89.64

NPM

-1.79

0.35

0.17

7.57

Chart.Logistics : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Chartered Logistics Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.