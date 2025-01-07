Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
131.49
143.44
140.39
155.8
yoy growth (%)
-8.33
2.17
-9.89
-5.12
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1.85
-2.33
-2.15
-1.72
As % of sales
1.4
1.62
1.53
1.1
Other costs
-124.1
-132.75
-130.73
-133.84
As % of sales (Other Cost)
94.37
92.54
93.11
85.9
Operating profit
5.53
8.35
7.5
20.24
OPM
4.21
5.82
5.34
12.99
Depreciation
-3.07
-3.09
-2.24
-2.07
Interest expense
-6.63
-6.62
-5.83
-5.86
Other income
1.77
1.46
1.92
3.44
Profit before tax
-2.38
0.09
1.35
15.73
Taxes
0.02
0.41
-1.1
-3.93
Tax rate
-0.93
435.24
-81.6
-24.98
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-2.36
0.51
0.24
11.8
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-2.36
0.51
0.24
11.8
yoy growth (%)
-560.99
106.06
-97.88
89.64
NPM
-1.79
0.35
0.17
7.57
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.