Chartered Logistics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

12.81
(4.74%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:49:00 PM

Chart.Logistics FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.38

0.09

1.35

15.73

Depreciation

-3.07

-3.09

-2.24

-2.07

Tax paid

0.02

0.41

-1.1

-3.93

Working capital

-5.88

-7.87

19.57

-12.24

Other operating items

Operating

-11.31

-10.45

17.57

-2.51

Capital expenditure

-3.59

12.55

0.81

5.02

Free cash flow

-14.91

2.09

18.38

2.51

Equity raised

71.74

68.43

65.64

43.39

Investing

0.29

-1.19

0.85

-1.26

Financing

-10.19

3.76

20.83

-15.1

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

46.92

73.1

105.7

29.55

