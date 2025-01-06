Chartered Logistics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.38
0.09
1.35
15.73
Depreciation
-3.07
-3.09
-2.24
-2.07
Tax paid
0.02
0.41
-1.1
-3.93
Working capital
-5.88
-7.87
19.57
-12.24
Other operating items
Operating
-11.31
-10.45
17.57
-2.51
Capital expenditure
-3.59
12.55
0.81
5.02
Free cash flow
-14.91
2.09
18.38
2.51
Equity raised
71.74
68.43
65.64
43.39
Investing
0.29
-1.19
0.85
-1.26
Financing
-10.19
3.76
20.83
-15.1
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
46.92
73.1
105.7
29.55
