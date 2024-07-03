Chartered Logistics Ltd Summary

Established in 1995 as trademark logistics company, Chartered Logistics Limited (CLL) offers world class services like road transport services, special warehousing services, cost & freight services, etc. right from the point of origin till the final point of destination. CLL is a renowned service provider, offering cost effective and highly trusted Road Transportation Services, Cost & Freight Services, Special Warehousing Services, etc. Some of the key features of Companys road transportation services comprises of door-to-door services, project works, and options of customized carrier as per customers need. It is having a large fleet (approximately 300) of owned and attached vehicles. It provides a comprehensive supply chain expertise and logistics infrastructure that work seamlessly to ensure highly cost-effective solutions. In 2011, the Company expanded its business and purchased 45 new Trucks having gross loading capacity of 40 metric tones per Truck. In 2012, it entered into a business with Gail India Ltd. The Company is the backbone of successful B2B operations in the fast-paced realm of modern commerce, seamless logistics, etc. It understand the critical role logistics plays in enhancing business efficiency, reducing costs, and improving customer satisfaction. Essentially, a freight forwarder acts as an intermediary, coordinating and optimizing the shipping process for businesses engaged in international trade. Logistics companies provide reverse logistics services to handle these processes efficiently, ensuring proper disposal of returned items, minimizing waste, and managing the entire product life cycle.