CHD Developers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
25.72
25.72
25.72
42.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
45.01
93.1
100.52
114.63
Net Worth
70.73
118.82
126.24
156.69
Minority Interest
Debt
270.15
272.35
256.12
265.56
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
340.88
391.17
382.36
422.25
Fixed Assets
8.05
9.07
10.28
11.7
Intangible Assets
Investments
53.54
53.54
53.54
53.64
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.4
0.4
0.4
0.4
Networking Capital
272.46
318
305.58
342.74
Inventories
279.87
257.33
261.41
291.2
Inventory Days
44,671.09
2,247.85
807.18
Sundry Debtors
0.86
0.87
0.87
1.57
Debtor Days
151.02
7.48
4.35
Other Current Assets
246.83
284.77
300.17
297.5
Sundry Creditors
-14.89
-17.33
-36.36
-18.51
Creditor Days
3,008.39
312.65
51.3
Other Current Liabilities
-240.21
-207.64
-220.51
-229.02
Cash
6.42
10.17
12.56
13.77
Total Assets
340.87
391.18
382.36
422.25
