SectorConstruction
Open₹0.68
Prev. Close₹0.67
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.68
Day's Low₹0.68
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹5.49
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8.74
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
25.72
25.72
25.72
42.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
45.01
93.1
100.52
114.63
Net Worth
70.73
118.82
126.24
156.69
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2.1
42.44
131.67
129.81
yoy growth (%)
-95.04
-67.76
1.43
2.29
Raw materials
0
0
-102.06
-100.51
As % of sales
0
0
77.5
77.42
Employee costs
-0.21
-5.57
-7.63
-7.54
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-7.41
-30.4
1.46
0.83
Depreciation
-1.01
-0.96
-1.19
-1.99
Tax paid
0
0
-1.16
0.12
Working capital
10.02
-40.12
57.38
73.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-95.04
-67.76
1.43
2.29
Op profit growth
-75.47
-329.99
16.88
-36.35
EBIT growth
-78.72
-295.56
27.84
-40.89
Net profit growth
-75.6
-10,340.68
-69.2
-81.73
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
2.41
47.6
145.6
147.39
176.84
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.41
47.6
145.6
147.39
176.84
Other Operating Income
1.93
1.14
0
0
5.18
Other Income
0
0
4.4
5.49
0.1
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
363.3
|173
|7,747.58
|27.96
|0.56
|3.69
|143.05
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
186.8
|44.69
|7,010.41
|39.16
|0.48
|130.81
|44.13
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
761.45
|53.47
|3,018.52
|4.95
|0
|655.09
|304.91
B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd
BLKASHYAP
68.36
|66.37
|1,541.11
|4.71
|0
|290.92
|31.72
Vascon Engineers Ltd
VASCONEQ
52.56
|18.38
|1,189.37
|34.45
|0
|385.15
|48.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Gaurav Mittal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ravinder Singh Kataria
Director
Ritu
Director
Gaurav Gupta
201 Radh Chmabers Plot 19-20,
G Block Community Centre,
New Delhi - 110018
Tel: -
Website: http://www.chddevelopers.com
Email: investorservices@chddevelopers.com
123,
Vinobapuri, Lajpat Nagar - II,
New Delhi - 110024
Tel: 91-11-29847136
Website: www.skylinerta.com
Email: grievances@skylinerta.com
Summary
Incorporated as Capital Developers Pvt Ltd in Aug.90, Capital Hotels & Developers (CHDL) commenced commercial operations on 16 Aug.91. It was converted into a public limited company on 15 Feb.92. The ...
Read More
Reports by CHD Developers Ltd
