CHD Developers Ltd Share Price Live

0.68
(1.49%)
Aug 24, 2020|03:15:27 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.68
  • Day's High0.68
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close0.67
  • Day's Low0.68
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value5.49
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8.74
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

CHD Developers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

0.68

Prev. Close

0.67

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.68

Day's Low

0.68

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

5.49

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8.74

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

CHD Developers Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

CHD Developers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

CHD Developers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:54 PM
Dec-2022Sep-2022Jun-2022Mar-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.16%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.16%

Non-Promoter- 37.83%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 37.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

CHD Developers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

25.72

25.72

25.72

42.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

45.01

93.1

100.52

114.63

Net Worth

70.73

118.82

126.24

156.69

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

2.1

42.44

131.67

129.81

yoy growth (%)

-95.04

-67.76

1.43

2.29

Raw materials

0

0

-102.06

-100.51

As % of sales

0

0

77.5

77.42

Employee costs

-0.21

-5.57

-7.63

-7.54

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-7.41

-30.4

1.46

0.83

Depreciation

-1.01

-0.96

-1.19

-1.99

Tax paid

0

0

-1.16

0.12

Working capital

10.02

-40.12

57.38

73.04

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-95.04

-67.76

1.43

2.29

Op profit growth

-75.47

-329.99

16.88

-36.35

EBIT growth

-78.72

-295.56

27.84

-40.89

Net profit growth

-75.6

-10,340.68

-69.2

-81.73

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

2.41

47.6

145.6

147.39

176.84

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.41

47.6

145.6

147.39

176.84

Other Operating Income

1.93

1.14

0

0

5.18

Other Income

0

0

4.4

5.49

0.1

CHD Developers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

363.3

1737,747.5827.960.563.69143.05

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

186.8

44.697,010.4139.160.48130.8144.13

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

761.45

53.473,018.524.950655.09304.91

B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd

BLKASHYAP

68.36

66.371,541.114.710290.9231.72

Vascon Engineers Ltd

VASCONEQ

52.56

18.381,189.3734.450385.1548.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT CHD Developers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Gaurav Mittal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ravinder Singh Kataria

Director

Ritu

Director

Gaurav Gupta

Registered Office

201 Radh Chmabers Plot 19-20,

G Block Community Centre,

New Delhi - 110018

Tel: -

Website: http://www.chddevelopers.com

Email: investorservices@chddevelopers.com

Registrar Office

123,

Vinobapuri, Lajpat Nagar - II,

New Delhi - 110024

Tel: 91-11-29847136

Website: www.skylinerta.com

Email: grievances@skylinerta.com

Summary

Incorporated as Capital Developers Pvt Ltd in Aug.90, Capital Hotels & Developers (CHDL) commenced commercial operations on 16 Aug.91. It was converted into a public limited company on 15 Feb.92. The ...
Reports by CHD Developers Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the CHD Developers Ltd share price today?

The CHD Developers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.68 today.

What is the Market Cap of CHD Developers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of CHD Developers Ltd is ₹8.74 Cr. as of 24 Aug ‘20

What is the PE and PB ratio of CHD Developers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of CHD Developers Ltd is 0 and 0.12 as of 24 Aug ‘20

What is the 52 Week High and Low of CHD Developers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a CHD Developers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of CHD Developers Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 24 Aug ‘20

What is the CAGR of CHD Developers Ltd?

CHD Developers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -44.40%, 3 Years at -56.57%, 1 Year at -65.13%, 6 Month at -4.23%, 3 Month at 7.94% and 1 Month at 6.25%.

What is the shareholding pattern of CHD Developers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of CHD Developers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.17 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 37.83 %

