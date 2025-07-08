CHD Developers Ltd Summary

Incorporated as Capital Developers Pvt Ltd in Aug.90, Capital Hotels & Developers (CHDL) commenced commercial operations on 16 Aug.91. It was converted into a public limited company on 15 Feb.92. The name of the company was changed to the present one on 27 Jun.94. The company was promoted by Chairman and Managing Director Rajinder Kumar Mittal along with Subhash Chand Mittal.In Feb.95, CHDL came out with an issue of 29.50 lac equity shares at par aggregating Rs 2.95 cr to part-finance the Rs 9.43-cr project of setting up a three-star hotel -- Holiday Inn -- at Agra. Some of the prestigious projects executed by the company are Anand Niketan at Greater Kailash, Anchal Plaza at Vasant Kunj, Capital Towers at Indra Enclave, etc. A new restaurant Tequila Express was opened in 1998.The company completed Capital Chamber project in 2001 which was started in 2000 and possession has been given. The first phase of the project,Gayatrilok,a residential complex located at Haridwar is in full progress towards completion. The 5 Star hotel project at Agra could not be commissioned as the hospitality and real estate industry is facing recession.