Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2.1
42.44
131.67
129.81
yoy growth (%)
-95.04
-67.76
1.43
2.29
Raw materials
0
0
-102.06
-100.51
As % of sales
0
0
77.5
77.42
Employee costs
-0.21
-5.57
-7.63
-7.54
As % of sales
10.33
13.12
5.79
5.81
Other costs
-8.32
-63.12
-10.56
-11.98
As % of sales (Other Cost)
395.89
148.72
8.02
9.23
Operating profit
-6.43
-26.25
11.41
9.76
OPM
-306.22
-61.85
8.66
7.52
Depreciation
-1.01
-0.96
-1.19
-1.99
Interest expense
-1.85
-4.23
-11.91
-9.63
Other income
1.88
1.04
3.16
2.69
Profit before tax
-7.41
-30.4
1.46
0.83
Taxes
0
0
-1.16
0.12
Tax rate
0
0
-79.75
14.96
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-7.41
-30.4
0.29
0.96
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-7.41
-30.4
0.29
0.96
yoy growth (%)
-75.6
-10,340.68
-69.2
-81.73
NPM
-352.81
-71.62
0.22
0.74
No Record Found
