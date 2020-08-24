iifl-logo
CHD Developers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.68
(1.49%)
Aug 24, 2020

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

2.1

42.44

131.67

129.81

yoy growth (%)

-95.04

-67.76

1.43

2.29

Raw materials

0

0

-102.06

-100.51

As % of sales

0

0

77.5

77.42

Employee costs

-0.21

-5.57

-7.63

-7.54

As % of sales

10.33

13.12

5.79

5.81

Other costs

-8.32

-63.12

-10.56

-11.98

As % of sales (Other Cost)

395.89

148.72

8.02

9.23

Operating profit

-6.43

-26.25

11.41

9.76

OPM

-306.22

-61.85

8.66

7.52

Depreciation

-1.01

-0.96

-1.19

-1.99

Interest expense

-1.85

-4.23

-11.91

-9.63

Other income

1.88

1.04

3.16

2.69

Profit before tax

-7.41

-30.4

1.46

0.83

Taxes

0

0

-1.16

0.12

Tax rate

0

0

-79.75

14.96

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-7.41

-30.4

0.29

0.96

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-7.41

-30.4

0.29

0.96

yoy growth (%)

-75.6

-10,340.68

-69.2

-81.73

NPM

-352.81

-71.62

0.22

0.74

