|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-94.93
-67.33
0.06
-1.21
Op profit growth
-75.81
-446.94
-8.92
-46.9
EBIT growth
-79.12
-294.55
25.95
-43.63
Net profit growth
-73.74
-6,025.24
-57.08
-78.86
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-266.43
-55.77
5.25
5.76
EBIT margin
-228.44
-55.39
9.3
7.39
Net profit margin
-343.49
-66.22
0.36
0.85
RoCE
-1.43
-6.45
3.39
3.2
RoNW
-1.86
-5.7
0.08
0.21
RoA
-0.53
-1.92
0.03
0.09
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.64
-2.45
0.04
0.1
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.72
-2.52
-0.05
-0.06
Book value per share
8.31
8.9
12.57
12.79
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.27
165
161.5
P/CEPS
-0.26
-117.59
-260.5
P/B
0.07
0.52
1.26
EV/EBIDTA
-10.64
22.64
30.61
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
12.5
3
-67.46
12.16
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
177.25
16.75
7.84
10.31
Inventory days
42,942.37
2,321.38
793.12
783.79
Creditor days
-1,137.75
-140.64
-50.51
-74.82
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
2.97
6.23
-1.13
-1.11
Net debt / equity
2.44
2.28
1.54
1.11
Net debt / op. profit
-40.72
-9.85
32.72
21.91
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
-72.83
-71.77
Employee costs
-9.55
-11.7
-5.96
-5.78
Other costs
-356.88
-144.06
-15.94
-16.67
