iifl-logo
iifl-logo

CHD Developers Ltd Key Ratios

0.68
(1.49%)
Aug 24, 2020|03:15:27 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR CHD Developers Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-94.93

-67.33

0.06

-1.21

Op profit growth

-75.81

-446.94

-8.92

-46.9

EBIT growth

-79.12

-294.55

25.95

-43.63

Net profit growth

-73.74

-6,025.24

-57.08

-78.86

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-266.43

-55.77

5.25

5.76

EBIT margin

-228.44

-55.39

9.3

7.39

Net profit margin

-343.49

-66.22

0.36

0.85

RoCE

-1.43

-6.45

3.39

3.2

RoNW

-1.86

-5.7

0.08

0.21

RoA

-0.53

-1.92

0.03

0.09

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.64

-2.45

0.04

0.1

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.72

-2.52

-0.05

-0.06

Book value per share

8.31

8.9

12.57

12.79

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.27

165

161.5

P/CEPS

-0.26

-117.59

-260.5

P/B

0.07

0.52

1.26

EV/EBIDTA

-10.64

22.64

30.61

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

12.5

3

-67.46

12.16

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

177.25

16.75

7.84

10.31

Inventory days

42,942.37

2,321.38

793.12

783.79

Creditor days

-1,137.75

-140.64

-50.51

-74.82

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

2.97

6.23

-1.13

-1.11

Net debt / equity

2.44

2.28

1.54

1.11

Net debt / op. profit

-40.72

-9.85

32.72

21.91

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

-72.83

-71.77

Employee costs

-9.55

-11.7

-5.96

-5.78

Other costs

-356.88

-144.06

-15.94

-16.67

CHD Developers : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR CHD Developers Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.