CHD Developers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.68
(1.49%)
Aug 24, 2020|03:15:27 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR CHD Developers Ltd

CHD Developers FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-7.41

-30.4

1.46

0.83

Depreciation

-1.01

-0.96

-1.19

-1.99

Tax paid

0

0

-1.16

0.12

Working capital

10.02

-40.12

57.38

73.04

Other operating items

Operating

1.58

-71.48

56.48

72.01

Capital expenditure

-0.19

-2.41

-7.69

0.82

Free cash flow

1.39

-73.89

48.79

72.84

Equity raised

201.03

261.89

264.58

233.74

Investing

0

-0.1

0

0

Financing

34.31

60.76

123.56

92.89

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

236.74

248.65

436.93

399.47

