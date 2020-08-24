CHD Developers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-7.41
-30.4
1.46
0.83
Depreciation
-1.01
-0.96
-1.19
-1.99
Tax paid
0
0
-1.16
0.12
Working capital
10.02
-40.12
57.38
73.04
Other operating items
Operating
1.58
-71.48
56.48
72.01
Capital expenditure
-0.19
-2.41
-7.69
0.82
Free cash flow
1.39
-73.89
48.79
72.84
Equity raised
201.03
261.89
264.58
233.74
Investing
0
-0.1
0
0
Financing
34.31
60.76
123.56
92.89
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
236.74
248.65
436.93
399.47
