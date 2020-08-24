To,

The Members,

CHD Developers Limited

Your Directors are pleased to present their 31st Annual Report together with the Audited Accounts and Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2021.

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS

The summarized financial results of the Company for the year ended 31 st March, 2021 are as follows:

(Amount in Rs. Lacs)

Particulars Standalone Consolidated 31.03.2021 31.03.2020 31.03.2021 31.03.2020 Revenue from operations 398.98 4,348.90 434.06 4,874.21 Profit before Tax, Depreciation and Interest (455.14) (2521.16) (448.8) (2,540.14) Interest 185.09 423.12 185.09 423.12 Depreciation 101.59 96.18 101.59 96.49 Profit before Tax (741.82) (3,040.46) (735.48) (3,059.75) Profit after Tax (741.82) (3,040.46) (827.59) (3,152.23)

2. DIVIDEND

Keeping in view need to conserve resources for growth of the Company, your Directors are constrained not to recommend any dividend for the year under review.

3. FINANCIAL SUMMARY OR HIGHLIGHTS / PERFORMANCE STANDALONE

During the financial year 2020-21 there is Total Income of Rs.398.98 Lacs (Rs. 4,348.90 Lacs in 2019-20) and Net Loss (Post tax) for the year 2020-21 stood at Rs. 741.82 Lacs (Rs. 3,040.46 Lacs in 2019-20). The Basic Earning per share (EPS) is (0.58). The Company doesnt propose to transfer any amount to the general reserves.

CONSOLIDATED

During the financial year 2020-21 your Company achieved a consolidated turnover of Rs.434.06 lacs (Rs. 4,874.21 Lacs in 2019-20) and Net Loss (Post tax) for the year 2020-21 stood at Rs.827.59 Lacs (Rs. 3,152.23 Lacs in 2019-20). The Earning per share (EPS) is (0.64).

OPERATIONS

In this weak real estate market and post COVID-19 era, Company has earned a total income of Rs. 3.99 Crores in the financial year 2020-21 than previous year turnover of Rs. 43.49 Crores in 2019-20.

During the year, the overall real estate market remained subdued, however, there are signs of revival of the economy which will benefit real estate sector.

During the year, the operations of the company are effected due to some financial problem. There are huge losses in the company due to dip in the turnover of the company. However, your directors are trying to overcome the problems and revive the company.

4. SHARE CAPITAL

During the year under review, there has been no change in Equity Paid up Share Capital of the Company and as on 31st March, 2021, Paid up Equity Share Capital of the Company was Rs. 25,71,84,572 (Twenty Five Crores Seventy One Lacs Eighty Four Thousand Five Hundred and Seventy Two only) divided into 12,85,92,286 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each

No shares with differential voting rights, stock or sweat equity shares were issued by the company during the year under review.

5. SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Board confirms that, during the period under review, the Company has complied with all applicable secretarial standards i.e. SS-1 and SS-2, relating to ‘Meetings of the Board of Directors and ‘General Meetings, respectively issued by the Institute Of Company Secretaries Of India. However, company could not hold the Annual General Meeting for the year ended 31/03/2021 in the statutory time period provided under Companies Act, 2013.

6. REPORTING OF FRAUDS BY AUDITORS

During the year under review, neither statutory auditors nor the secretarial auditor has reported to the audit committee, under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, any instances of fraud committed against the company by its officers or employees, the details of which would be required to be mentioned in the Boards Report.

7. DIRECTORS

In accordance with the provisions of section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Gaurav Mittal, Managing Director of your Company retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offers himself for reappointment, subject to the approval of Shareholders of the Company. A brief resume of Mr. Gaurav Mittal is attached with the Notice of Annual General Meeting.

Ms. Ritu who has been appointed as Additional Director with effect from 14th December, 2021 and had been regularized in the last Annual General Meeting.

Mr. Varinder Singh who has been appointed as additional director (Independent) w.e.f. 9th October, 2019 and regularized in the AGM held on 7th March, 2020 has resigned from the company w.e.f. 31st March, 2022. Mr. Nishant Goyal who has been appointed as additional director (Independent) w.e.f. 25th October, 2019 and regularized in the AGM held on 7th March, 2020 has resigned from the company w.e.f. 1st January, 2022.

Mr. Gaurav Gupta who has been appointed as Additional Director with effect from 18th May, 2022 and has been proposed to regularization in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Declaration by Independent Directors

The Company has received declarations from all the independent directors of the Company that they meet the criteria of independence as provided under Section 149(6) of Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16 (b) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Performance Evaluation

SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, mandates that the Board shall monitor and review the Board evaluation framework. The framework includes the evaluation of Directors on various parameters. Companies Act, 2013 states that a formal annual evaluation needs to be made by the Board on its own performance and that of its Committees, Chairman of the Board and Individual Directors. Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013 states that the performance evaluation of independent Directors shall be done by the entire Board of Directors, excluding the Directors being evaluated.

The Company has a proper Board Evaluation Framework for performance evaluation of Independent Directors, Board, Non-Independent Directors and Chairman of the Company. Pursuant to this framework, a process of evaluation was followed by the Board for its own performance and that of its committees and individual directors.

In terms of Section 134 (3) (p) read with Articles VII and VIII of Schedule IV of the Companies Act,2013, the Board could not carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance and that of its statutory committees viz. Audit Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and that of individual Directors. The Board could also not assessed the performance and the potential of each of the Independent Directors with a view to maximizing their contribution to the Board.

The Company has also devised a program for familiarization of independent directors with the Company, nature of the industry in which Company operate, business model of the Company and other related matters, which has been placed on the website of the Company and can be accessed at the link http://www.chddevelopers.com/investors/codes-andpolicies

Following policies of the Company are attached herewith as Annexure ‘A and Annexure ‘B respectively

• Board Evaluation Framework; and

• Nomination & Remuneration Policy for Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and other employees.

KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

The following are the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company:

1. Mr. Gaurav Mittal - Managing Director & CEO

Mr. Ravinder Singh Kataria - Company Secretary has resigned from his position w.e.f. 20th March, 2021.

8. Material Changes Affecting Financial Position of the Company

Since the Company has defaulted in repayment of interest and Principal of fixed deposits, there were various complaints lodged by Deposit Holders in Registrar of Companies and other statutory authorities. Companys Management has made its best efforts to make repayment to Deposit Holders and in the line of it, have made few payments to deposit holders.

Company has also defaulted in repayment of Loan borrowed from Banks along with Interest thereon.

Various Flat owners who has booked flat in the Companys Project, has approached to theNCLT in relation to Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 and after various hearing, Honble NCLT, Delhi has reserve the order which is yet to be passed.

9. AUDITORS Statutory Auditors

M/s. KPSK & Associates, Chartered Accountants (FRN 025420N), was appointed as statutory auditors upto the conclusion of the 32th Annual General Meeting in terms of the provisions of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules made thereunder. The Auditors have been appointed to conduct the audit of Financial Year 2020-22.

Managements Reply to Auditors qualification.

Managements reply to statutory Auditors qualifications and a Statement of Impact of Audit Qualification (for audit report with modified opinion) as required under SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015 is attached as Annexure ‘C.

Cost Auditors

As per Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company is required to have the audit of its cost records conducted by a Cost Accountant in practice. In this connection, the Board of Directors of the Company approved the appointment of M/s. Sandeep Sharma & Co, Practicing Cost Accountant, as Cost Auditors of the Company for conducting Cost Audit of the Company for the financial year 2020-21, at a remuneration of Rs. 20,000/- (Rupees Twenty Thousand Only).

M/s. Sandeep Sharma & Co, Practicing Cost Accountant, has appropriate experience in the field of cost audit and has conducted the audit of the cost records of the Company for the past years.

Secretarial Auditors and report

As per Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 inter-alia requires to annex with its Boards Report, a Secretarial Audit Report given by a Company Secretary in practice, in the prescribed form. The Board has appointed M/s. K VIVEK & CO., Practicing Company Secretary, as Secretarial Auditor to conduct Secretarial Audit for the financial year 2020-21 and their report is annexed to this Board Report as Annexure -‘D\

10. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

The Managements Discussion and Analysis Report and Corporate Governance Report for the year under review together with a certificate from the Companys Secretarial Auditors confirming compliance forms part of this Report.

Your Company is committed to maintaining the highest standards of Corporate Governance and adhering to Corporate Governance requirements as set out by Securities and Exchange Board of India. Report on Corporate Governance is annexed as Annexure ‘E and Management Discussion and Analysis report is separately given under the Annual Report.

11. ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to Section 134 (3)(a) and Section 92(3) of the Act read with Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the annual return of the Company has been hosted on the Companys Website www.chddevelopers.com.

12. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

As required by the provisions of section 134(3)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Directors confirm that:

• In the preparation of the Annual Accounts, the applicable Accounting Standards have been followed along with proper explanation to material departure;

• The Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that were reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit or loss of the Company for the year under review.

• The Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

• The Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.

• The Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively;

• The Directors have devised proper system to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

13. DEPOSITORY SYSTEM:

Companys equity shares are available for dematerialization through National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited. As on March 31, 2021, 99.57% of the equity shares were held in dematerialized form.

14. SUBSIDIARIES OF THE COMPANY

As on 31st March, 2021 the Company had following subsidiaries, all incorporated in India:

DIRECT SUBSIDIARIES

S. No. Name of the Company % Holding 1. CHD Infra Proj ects Private Limited (Formerly known as CHD Armaan Realtech Private Limited) 100 2. Empire Realtech Private Limited 100 3. International Infratech Private Limited 100 4. Delight Spirits Private Limited 100 5. CHD Elite Realtech Private Limited 100

SUBSIDIARIES OF CHD Infra Projects Private Limited

1. CHD Hospitality Private Limited 100

* A part of total share capital of CHD Elite Realtech Private Limited and CHD Blueberry Realtech Private Limited is held by M/s. CHD Infra Projects Private Limited, which itself is a 100% subsidiary of CHD Developers Limited.

* CHD Hospitality Private Limited is a 100% Subsidiary of CHD Developers Limited through CHD Infra Projects Private Limited which holds 99.71 % shareholding of CHD Hospitality Private Limited.

The Board has formulated a policy for determining Material Subsidiaries in terms of Regulation 16 (1) (c) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, which has been placed on the website of the Company and can be accessed at the link: http://www.chddevelopers.com/investors/codes-and-policies

The company shall provide a copy of the financial statement of its subsidiary companies to the members of the Company on their request. The financial statement of its subsidiary companies will also be kept open for inspection by any members at the registered office of the Company during business hours and will also be available on the website of the Company

Performance and financial position of subsidiaries, associates and joint venture companies

as required under SEBILODR and section 129 of the Act, the consolidated financial statements have been prepared by the Company in accordance with the applicable accounting standards and form part of the Annual Report. A statement containing salient features of the financial statements of the subsidiaries is set out in the prescribed form AOC - 1 as required under rule of the Companies (Account) Rules, 2014 form part of the notes to the consolidated financial statements.

15. PUBLIC DEPOSITS

During the year under review, the Company had not accepted Fixed Deposits under Fixed Deposit Scheme in compliance with the provisions of Section 73 and 76 and other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made there under as amended from time to time.

The details of the Deposit are as follows:

1. No Fixed Deposits accepted during the year.

2. On 31st March, 2021 such deposits stood at Rs. 3,356.08 Lacs as against Rs. 2,795.92 Lacs at the closer of the preceding financial year.

3. There is default in repayment of deposits or payment of interest thereon, during the year.

16. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The information on conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo stipulated under Section 134 (3) (m) of the Act read with Rule 8 of The Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, is attached as Annexure ‘F\

17. LISTING AT STOCK EXCHANGE

The Equity Shares of the Company continue to be listed on BSE Limited but due to penal reasons, trading of shares of company was suspended. The annual listing fee for the current year has not been paid to BSE Limited.

18. DISCLOSURES

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)

Your Company has always laid emphasis on progress with social commitment. We believe strongly in our core values of empowerment and betterment of not only the employees but also our communities. Following this principle the Company had laid the foundation of a comprehensive approach towards promoting and facilitating various aspects of our surrounding communities.

During the year under review, there is no applicability of Corporate Social Responsibility on the company.

Audit Committee

As at 31st March, 2021, the Company could not have the Audit Committee as required under provisions of Companies act and SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations. However, Company has tried to appoint more directors to meet the requirement but could not succeed in it.

Vigil Mechanism & Whistle Blower Policy

The Company has a Vigil mechanism and Whistle blower policy under which the employees are free to report violations of applicable laws and regulations and the Code of Conduct. The reportable matters may be reported to the Vigilance & Ethics Officer which operates under the supervision of the Audit Committee, as protected disclosures through an e-mail, or dedicated telephone line or a written letter. Employees may also report directly to the Chairman of the Audit Committee. However, at the end of year 31st March, 2021, there was no Audit Committee.

The Whistle Blower Policy and Vigil Mechanism have been placed on the website of the Company and can be accessed at the link http://www.chddevelopers.com/investors/codes- andpolicies

Risk Management Policy

The Board has approved and implemented risk management Policy of the Company including identification and element of risks. The Risk Management is overseen by the Audit Committee of the Company on a continuous basis. The Committee oversees Companys process and policies for determining risk tolerance and review managements measurement and comparison of overall risk tolerance to established levels. However, at the end of year 31st March, 2021, there was no Audit Committee.

Disclosure under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013

The Company has zero tolerance for sexual harassment at workplace and has adopted a Policy on Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal of Sexual Harassment at the Workplace, in line with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the Rules there under. The Policy aims to provide protection to employees at the workplace and prevent and redress complaints of sexual harassment and for matters connected or incidental thereto, with the objective of providing a safe working environment, where employees feel secure. The Company has in place an Internal Complaints Committee to inquire into complaints of sexual harassment and recommend appropriate action.

There was no case of sexual harassment reported during the year under review.

Particulars of contracts or arrangements with related parties

All contracts/arrangements/transactions entered by the Company during the financial year with related parties as defined under the Companies Act and SEBI LODR Regulations were in the ordinary course of the business and on an arms length basis. During the year, the Company had not entered into any contract/arrangement/transaction with related parties which could be considered material in accordance with the policy of the Company on materiality of related party transactions.

Accordingly, the disclosures of Related Party transactions as required under section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 in form AOC-2 is not applicable. Attention of members is drawn to the disclosures of transactions with related parties as set out in notes to accounts -Note number 33 forming part of the financial statements.

Meetings of Board of Directors

During the year under review 9 meetings of Board of Directors were held. Further details regarding the Board Meetings have been provided under Corporate Governance Report annexed with this Report. The maximum interval between any two meetings did not exceed 120 days, as prescribed in the Companies Act, 2013

Particulars of Loan given, Investments made, Guarantee given and Security Provided

Particulars of loan given, investments made, guarantees given and securities provided along with the purpose for which loan, guarantee or security is proposed to be utilized by the recipient are provided in standalone financial statements.

Internal Financial Controls and its Adequacy

The Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and with the size, scale and complexity of its business operations. During the year such controls were tested and no reportable material weakness in the design or operation was observed.

The scope and functions of Internal Auditor are defined and reviewed by the Board as there was no Audit committee during the year. The Internal Auditor assesses opportunities for improvement of business processes, systems and controls, to provide recommendations, which can add value to the organization.

The Company has proper Board Evaluation Framework for performance evaluation of Independent Directors, Board, Non-Independent Directors and Chairman of the Company, followed by the Board for evaluation of its own performance and that of its committees and individual directors.

Transfer to Investor Education and Protection Fund

In compliance with Section 124 of the Companies Act, 2013, amount remaining unclaimed in respect of matured deposit and interest thereon, which was lying unclaimed with the Company could not transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund during the financial year 2020-21.

19. GENERAL

Your directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items, during the year under review:-

i. Neither the Managing Director nor the Whole Time Director of the Company received any remuneration or commissions from any of its subsidiaries.

ii. No significant or material orders were passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals, which impact the going concern status and companys operations in future. However, Honble NCLT, Delhi has reserve the order after having various hearings. Further, a large number of suits has been initiated against the company under section 138 of Negotiable Instrument Act for which company is taking effective measures to deal with these litigations.

20. Application for Pre-Packed Insolvency

It is being informed that the Company in its duly held 30th Annual General Meeting of the Members, on Tuesday, 8th March, 2022 has already passed resolution wherein consent of members of the Company was accorded to authorize Board of Director of the Company to file and submit appeal, application and / or represent the Company in any state and / or central authority including but not limited to National Company Law Tribunal/National Company Law Appellate Tribunal, any quasi-judicial / judicial authority, Tribunal, any court of law, forum, autonomous and other legal bodies and /or other statutory bodies within territory of India, for the purpose of revival of the Company and to authorize Board of Director of the Company (if required) to file and submit appeal, application for the purpose of initiating the pre-packaged insolvency resolution process as per Chapter 111-A of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 and / or represent the Company in any state and / or central authority including but not limited to National Company Law Tribunal, other Tribunal, Any court of law, forum, autonomous and other legal bodies and /or other statutory bodies within territory of India for the said purpose.

And after taking consent from Financial Creditors along with the other Unrelated Financial Creditors of CHD Developers Ltd. pursuant to section 54C of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 read with Rule 4 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Pre-Packed Insolvency Resolution Process) Rules 2021 has filed a petition on 8th July 2022 before Honble National Company Law Tribunal to initiate Pre-Packaged Insolvency Resolution Process.

21. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Your Directors place on record their appreciation of the support extended by its employees, Bankers, Customers and various Government Agencies, who through their continued support and cooperation helped in the Companys progress. The Board also wishes to thank the shareholders for their unstinted support and acknowledge the hardwork, dedication and commitment of the employees.