Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.5
1.5
1.5
1.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11.3
10.1
10.05
9.49
Net Worth
12.8
11.6
11.55
10.99
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.04
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
12.84
11.6
11.55
10.99
Fixed Assets
0.02
0.03
0.04
0.05
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.4
3.03
2.94
0.04
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0.24
0.26
0
Networking Capital
2.3
2.25
2.12
0.03
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
2.49
2.27
2.23
0.09
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.19
-0.02
-0.11
-0.06
Cash
6.11
6.06
6.19
10.87
Total Assets
12.84
11.61
11.55
10.99
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.