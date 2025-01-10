iifl-logo-icon 1
Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd Balance Sheet

102.35
(0.29%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.5

1.5

1.5

1.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11.3

10.1

10.05

9.49

Net Worth

12.8

11.6

11.55

10.99

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.04

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

12.84

11.6

11.55

10.99

Fixed Assets

0.02

0.03

0.04

0.05

Intangible Assets

Investments

4.4

3.03

2.94

0.04

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0.24

0.26

0

Networking Capital

2.3

2.25

2.12

0.03

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

2.49

2.27

2.23

0.09

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.19

-0.02

-0.11

-0.06

Cash

6.11

6.06

6.19

10.87

Total Assets

12.84

11.61

11.55

10.99

