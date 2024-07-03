Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹106
Prev. Close₹103.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.6
Day's High₹106
Day's Low₹98.35
52 Week's High₹154
52 Week's Low₹52.25
Book Value₹91.06
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)14.76
P/E12.5
EPS8.28
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.5
1.5
1.5
1.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11.3
10.1
10.05
9.49
Net Worth
12.8
11.6
11.55
10.99
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.17
-0.12
-0.19
-0.15
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.36
0.31
0.49
0.76
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.02
-0.02
0
Tax paid
0.19
-0.06
-0.07
-0.66
Working capital
-4.71
2.21
0.27
-0.14
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
21.5
-30.47
41.56
24.33
EBIT growth
17.45
-37.12
-35.26
-85.69
Net profit growth
123.91
-39.76
312.56
-97.85
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
0
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
0
Other Operating Income
0.49
Other Income
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director & CFO
Ashok Somani
Independent Director
Toby Antony
Non Executive Director
Shanta Somani
Independent Director
Mathura Prasad Sharma
Director & Chief Executive Off
Bhavin Sheth
Independent Director
Nandkumar Pareek
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Unnatti Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd
Summary
Chemo Pharma Laboratories Limited was established in August, 1942 and has been making Pharmaceuticals and also had diversified into bulk drugs. However due to increase in competition and flow of new drugs, the Company had to dispose the business and pay all its liabilities and dues. Presently the Company has its own cash resource, with this the Company is proposing to diversify and to take over Sick Company which has excellent future potential. The Company is in advance in the negotiation to some other company and soon rehab to acquire business in Power and Chemicals.
Read More
The Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹98.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd is ₹14.76 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd is 12.5 and 1.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd is ₹52.25 and ₹154 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 70.42%, 3 Years at 44.36%, 1 Year at 62.99%, 6 Month at 47.65%, 3 Month at 57.32% and 1 Month at 13.66%.
