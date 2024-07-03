iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd Share Price

98.4
(-4.93%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open106
  • Day's High106
  • 52 Wk High154
  • Prev. Close103.5
  • Day's Low98.35
  • 52 Wk Low 52.25
  • Turnover (lac)1.6
  • P/E12.5
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value91.06
  • EPS8.28
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)14.76
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

106

Prev. Close

103.5

Turnover(Lac.)

1.6

Day's High

106

Day's Low

98.35

52 Week's High

154

52 Week's Low

52.25

Book Value

91.06

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

14.76

P/E

12.5

EPS

8.28

Divi. Yield

0

Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd Corporate Action

29 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Jul, 2024

arrow

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:38 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 27.88%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 27.88%

Non-Promoter- 0.37%

Institutions: 0.36%

Non-Institutions: 71.74%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.5

1.5

1.5

1.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11.3

10.1

10.05

9.49

Net Worth

12.8

11.6

11.55

10.99

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.17

-0.12

-0.19

-0.15

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.36

0.31

0.49

0.76

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.02

-0.02

0

Tax paid

0.19

-0.06

-0.07

-0.66

Working capital

-4.71

2.21

0.27

-0.14

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

21.5

-30.47

41.56

24.33

EBIT growth

17.45

-37.12

-35.26

-85.69

Net profit growth

123.91

-39.76

312.56

-97.85

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016

Gross Sales

0

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

0

Other Operating Income

0.49

Other Income

0

View Annually Results

Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & CFO

Ashok Somani

Independent Director

Toby Antony

Non Executive Director

Shanta Somani

Independent Director

Mathura Prasad Sharma

Director & Chief Executive Off

Bhavin Sheth

Independent Director

Nandkumar Pareek

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Unnatti Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd

Summary

Chemo Pharma Laboratories Limited was established in August, 1942 and has been making Pharmaceuticals and also had diversified into bulk drugs. However due to increase in competition and flow of new drugs, the Company had to dispose the business and pay all its liabilities and dues. Presently the Company has its own cash resource, with this the Company is proposing to diversify and to take over Sick Company which has excellent future potential. The Company is in advance in the negotiation to some other company and soon rehab to acquire business in Power and Chemicals.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd share price today?

The Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹98.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd is ₹14.76 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd is 12.5 and 1.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd is ₹52.25 and ₹154 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd?

Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 70.42%, 3 Years at 44.36%, 1 Year at 62.99%, 6 Month at 47.65%, 3 Month at 57.32% and 1 Month at 13.66%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 27.89 %
Institutions - 0.37 %
Public - 71.75 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.