|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|28 Oct 2024
|15 Oct 2024
|CHEMO PHARMA LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Statements for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Report thereon. Approval of Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jul 2024
|9 Jul 2024
|CHEMO PHARMA LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following business: 1. To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Report thereon. 2. To consider and approve the Notice of the 82nd Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Monday September 23 2024 at 04:00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company at 5-Kumud Apartment Co. op. Hsg. Soc. Ltd. Karnik Road Chikan Ghar Kalyan Dist. Thane- 421301 for the year ended March 31 2024. 3. To consider and fix Book Closure along with Record Date for the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company. 4. To approve appointment of CS Hemant Shetye Designated Partner of HSPN & Associates LLP Company Secretaries to act as a Scrutinizer for the forthcoming 82nd Annual General Meeting of the Company. 1. Approval of Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report thereon. 2. Approval of the Notice of the 82nd Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Monday, September 23, 2024 at 04:00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company at 5-Kumud Apartment Co. op. Hsg. Soc. Ltd., Karnik Road, Chikan Ghar, Kalyan, Dist. Thane- 421301 for the year ended March 31, 2024. 3. Approval of Book Closure date from September 17, 2024 to September 23, 2024 (both days inclusive) and Record Date will be September 16, 2024. 4. Appointment of CS Hemant Shetye, Designated Partner of HSPN & Associates LLP, Company Secretaries, to act as a Scrutinizer for the forthcoming 82nd Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|10 May 2024
|CHEMO PHARMA LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following business: 1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 along with the Auditors Report thereon. 2. To consider appointment of M/s Sarda Soni & Associates as Internal Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25 Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Monday, May 27, 2024 Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year Ended March 31, 2024 Appointment of M/S Sarda Soni Associates LLP as an Internal Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jan 2024
|9 Jan 2024
|CHEMO PHARMA LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Un-Audited Financial Statement for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 along with the Limited Review Report. 2.Re-Appointment of M/s Kavita Khatri & Associates Company Secretaries as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. 1. Approval the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 along with the Limited Review Report thereon. 2. Approved the Appointment of M/s Kavita Khatri & Associates Company Secretary as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. Approval the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 along with the Limited Review Report thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/01/2024)
