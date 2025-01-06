Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.36
0.31
0.49
0.76
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.02
-0.02
0
Tax paid
0.19
-0.06
-0.07
-0.66
Working capital
-4.71
2.21
0.27
-0.14
Other operating items
Operating
-4.16
2.43
0.67
-0.04
Capital expenditure
0
0
0.1
-0.08
Free cash flow
-4.16
2.43
0.77
-0.12
Equity raised
18.98
18.47
17.44
17.03
Investing
2.9
0.02
0
0
Financing
0
0
0
-0.12
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
17.71
20.93
18.21
16.79
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.