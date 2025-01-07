Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.17
-0.12
-0.19
-0.15
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Other costs
-0.23
-0.2
-0.28
-0.18
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
0
0
Operating profit
-0.4
-0.33
-0.47
-0.33
OPM
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.02
-0.02
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.78
0.66
0.99
1.1
Profit before tax
0.36
0.31
0.49
0.76
Taxes
0.19
-0.06
-0.07
-0.66
Tax rate
53.44
-19.51
-15.98
-86.81
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.55
0.25
0.41
0.1
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.55
0.25
0.41
0.1
yoy growth (%)
123.91
-39.76
312.56
-97.85
NPM
0
0
0
0
No Record Found
