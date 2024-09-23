iifl-logo-icon 1
Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd AGM

Chemo Pharma Lab CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM23 Sep 202429 Jul 2024
1. Approval of Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report thereon. 2. Approval of the Notice of the 82nd Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Monday, September 23, 2024 at 04:00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company at 5-Kumud Apartment Co. op. Hsg. Soc. Ltd., Karnik Road, Chikan Ghar, Kalyan, Dist. Thane- 421301 for the year ended March 31, 2024. 3. Approval of Book Closure date from September 17, 2024 to September 23, 2024 (both days inclusive) and Record Date will be September 16, 2024. 4. Appointment of CS Hemant Shetye, Designated Partner of HSPN & Associates LLP, Company Secretaries, to act as a Scrutinizer for the forthcoming 82nd Annual General Meeting of the Company Proceeding of the 82nd Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.09.2024) Voting Results and Consolidated Scrutinizers Report of the 82nd Annual General Meeting as per Regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.09.2024)

